Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Six Alternatives to €130 Million Baleba; Real Madrid Eye Rodrygo Successor

Eberechi Eze, Marcus Rashford, Savinho, Rasmus Højlund, Dani Olmo and more feature in today’s gossip.

Carlos Baleba (left) and Rodrygo headline today's gossip.


Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Eberechi Eze


Manchester United are preparing to test Brighton & Hove Albion’s resolve when it comes to Carlos Baleba by placing a formal bid. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Baleba’s price tag could be in the lofty region of €130 million (£112.4 million, $151.6 million), which would not only shatter United’s existing club record set by Paul Pogba in 2016, but it would also make the 21-year-old the most expensive African player of all time. (Source: Nabil Djellit)

The Red Devils have six alternative targets to Baleba, should they fail to convince Brighton to part ways: Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Javi Guerra, Mikel Jauregizar, Lamine Camara and Lucien Agoumé. (Source: TBR Football)

Liverpool have struck a full verbal agreement with Giovanni Leoni over personal terms and are in advanced discussions with Parma over a suitable fee. (Source: Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)

The season-derailing injury to Levi Colwill has prompted Chelsea to consider keeping Renato Veiga. The wantaway Portuguese defender saw a move to Atlético Madrid collapse earlier this summer but is still of interest to other European suitors. (Source: talkSPORT)

Aston Villa are confident of keeping Manchester United target Emiliano Martínez. (Source: MARCA)

Bayern Munich remain interested in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, with the French forward also floated as a potential makeweight in a swap deal with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. (Source: L’Équipe)

If it came down to a straight choice between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Eberechi Eze would lean towards the Gunners,. (Source: The Guardian)

Manchester City have set a competitive asking price of £76 million ($103.2 million) for Tottenham target Savinho. (Source: Jorge Nicola)

Talks between Rasmus Højlund’s agents and AC Milan have opened for the first time. The Dane is warming to the idea of a Man Utd exit after being given no assurances about playing time. (Source: Pietro Balzano Prota)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has effectively sealed a free transfer to Leeds United. The former Everton forward had been offered to Manchester United earlier this summer as a backup for Benjamin Šeško. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Dani Olmo


In the event that Rodrygo is sold, likely to a Premier League club, Real Madrid have identified Porto starlet Rodrigo Mora as his ideal replacement. The 18-year-old gem boasts a €70 million (£60.5 million, $81.6 million) release clause which Madrid would have to trigger to prise him away from the Estádio do Dragão. (Source: Fichajes)

Marcus Rashford will not be registered in time for Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture of the season against Mallorca. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are open to a sale for Dani Olmo this summer, The impressive form of Fermín López has swayed the Catalans, who asking for around €60 million (£51.9 million, $70 million). Tottenham have are thought to be the most interested of multiple Premier League suitors. (Source: Fichajes)

Franco Mastantuono is poised the take the final spot in Real Madrid’s official 25-man La Liga squad after completing his move from River Plate. (Source: The Athletic)

Como manager Cesc Fàbregas is eyeing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. Atlético Madrid are also showing interest. (Source: Fichajes)

