Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Six Alternatives to €130 Million Baleba; Real Madrid Eye Rodrygo Successor
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are preparing to test Brighton & Hove Albion’s resolve when it comes to Carlos Baleba by placing a formal bid. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Baleba’s price tag could be in the lofty region of €130 million (£112.4 million, $151.6 million), which would not only shatter United’s existing club record set by Paul Pogba in 2016, but it would also make the 21-year-old the most expensive African player of all time. (Source: Nabil Djellit)
The Red Devils have six alternative targets to Baleba, should they fail to convince Brighton to part ways: Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Javi Guerra, Mikel Jauregizar, Lamine Camara and Lucien Agoumé. (Source: TBR Football)
Liverpool have struck a full verbal agreement with Giovanni Leoni over personal terms and are in advanced discussions with Parma over a suitable fee. (Source: Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)
The season-derailing injury to Levi Colwill has prompted Chelsea to consider keeping Renato Veiga. The wantaway Portuguese defender saw a move to Atlético Madrid collapse earlier this summer but is still of interest to other European suitors. (Source: talkSPORT)
Aston Villa are confident of keeping Manchester United target Emiliano Martínez. (Source: MARCA)
Bayern Munich remain interested in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, with the French forward also floated as a potential makeweight in a swap deal with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. (Source: L’Équipe)
If it came down to a straight choice between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Eberechi Eze would lean towards the Gunners,. (Source: The Guardian)
Manchester City have set a competitive asking price of £76 million ($103.2 million) for Tottenham target Savinho. (Source: Jorge Nicola)
Talks between Rasmus Højlund’s agents and AC Milan have opened for the first time. The Dane is warming to the idea of a Man Utd exit after being given no assurances about playing time. (Source: Pietro Balzano Prota)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has effectively sealed a free transfer to Leeds United. The former Everton forward had been offered to Manchester United earlier this summer as a backup for Benjamin Šeško. (Source: The Athletic)
La Liga
In the event that Rodrygo is sold, likely to a Premier League club, Real Madrid have identified Porto starlet Rodrigo Mora as his ideal replacement. The 18-year-old gem boasts a €70 million (£60.5 million, $81.6 million) release clause which Madrid would have to trigger to prise him away from the Estádio do Dragão. (Source: Fichajes)
Marcus Rashford will not be registered in time for Barcelona’s opening La Liga fixture of the season against Mallorca. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona are open to a sale for Dani Olmo this summer, The impressive form of Fermín López has swayed the Catalans, who asking for around €60 million (£51.9 million, $70 million). Tottenham have are thought to be the most interested of multiple Premier League suitors. (Source: Fichajes)
Franco Mastantuono is poised the take the final spot in Real Madrid’s official 25-man La Liga squad after completing his move from River Plate. (Source: The Athletic)
Como manager Cesc Fàbregas is eyeing up a move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. Atlético Madrid are also showing interest. (Source: Fichajes)