Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Striker Move Collapses; Mac Allister Wants Real Madrid Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s chances of winning the race for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres are all but over, reports Florian Plettenberg. The Sweden forward is not interested in joining the Red Devils, who are instead focusing on Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Cunha may not be the only Wolves player moving to Man Utd. According to FootballTransfers, right back Nélson Semedo is emerging as a target as he approaches the end of his contract.
Elsewhere, Sportmediaset claim Man Utd have set their sights on Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. Ruben Amorim’s side are ready to trigger a release clause of €52 million (£43.7 million, $59.1 million) which is only active in the first two weeks of July.
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is emerging as a target for both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, claim The Sun. The Gunners are ready to try and re-sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez if they find themselves needing a replacement.
Liverpool want to sell defender Jarell Quansah for around £30 million ($40.6 million), per CaughtOffside. Leading the race for his signature are Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, but there is rival interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton and Newcastle United.
Fichajes state Tottenham Hotspur are ready to open talks with Chelsea to sign unsettled French forward Christopher Nkunku. A loan bid, which would include an option to buy worth €45 million (£37.8 million, $51.1 million) is being prepared.
Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Football Insider state. Wolves are adamant a deal will only be done for around £100 million ($135.2 million).
West Ham United have identified Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika as a key transfer target, according to The Athletic. There are a number of Premier League sides chasing the 24-year-old’s signature.
La Liga
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is determined to sign Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and, according to Fichajes, the Argentina international is hopeful of making the move. Talks between the two clubs are expected to begin soon.
Barcelona are working on a plan to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in 2026, El Nacional state. The La Liga champions want to pair him with Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez.
Chelsea have emerged as shock suitors for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, according to Helena Condis. Monaco are looking to complete a loan deal for the 22-year-old.
Atlético Madrid are leading the race to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, per 365scores. Clubs from Saudi Arabia do not see the Uruguay international as a priority target, but there is rival interest from AC Milan and Napoli.
Benfica are open to a swap deal with Real Madrid over left back Álvaro Carreras, claim Fichajes. Midfielder Dani Ceballos and left back Fran García have been identified as potential makeweights.
Relevo state Valencia have informed Barcelona that they want to sign goalkeeper Joan García on loan if the Blaugrana strike a deal to sign him from Espanyol. Hansi Flick’s side want to trigger his release clause of €25 million (£21 million, $28.4 million) before loaning him out.