Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Turn to Saudi Pro League Striker; Barcelona’s Williams Move Stalls
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Amid their struggles to finalise the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, Manchester United have turned to his former teammate Ivan Toney of Al Ahli, Fichajes states. A bid of €30 million (£25.6 million, $35.2 million), plus a further €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) has been submitted.
Ibrahima Konaté has rejected Liverpool’s opening offer of a new contract, Football Insider claims. The Reds may be forced to accept offers of over £40 million ($54.9 million) if he does not extend in the coming weeks, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal all keen.
Another player linked with a move away from Liverpool is forward Darwin Núñez. Corriere dello Sport reports the Anfield outfit have refused to budge from their €60 million (£51.3 million, $70.3 million) asking price, which is too high for Napoli. The Serie A champions will decide whether to walk away for good in the coming hours.
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is in contact with wantaway Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, per TBR Football. The Nigeria international’s representatives are also speaking with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.
The agent of in-demand Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has cancelled a planned meeting with Chelsea, Christian Falk states, with the 23-year-old making it clear he only wants to join Bayern Munich.
Aston Villa are ready to offer over €35 million (£29.9 million, $41 million) for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, according to El Nacional. While the La Liga side are not in a rush to sell, such an offer could force them to listen.
Galatasaray are looking to snap up Thomas Partey following his departure from Arsenal, TBR Football writes. Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan is also a target and is open to making the move.
Another Man City midfielder, James McAtee, could leave the club amid interest from the Bundesliga. The Guardian add Borussia Dortmund to the list of suitors of the England Under-21 international, who is rated at £25 million ($34.3 million).
Tottenham are chasing a deal for West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to The Telegraph. The Ghana international is open to making the move across London.
La Liga
Barcelona’s negotiation with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has stalled, Mundo Deportivo claims. The Spain international wants certain guarantees over his registration which the La Liga champions are not currently willing to provide.
Despite the uncertainty, Gerard Romero claims Williams’s representatives are relaxed about the situation and still believe he will end up joining Barcelona. However, some inside Barcelona are in favor of reigniting the pursuit of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz instead.
Reports of an agreement between Atlético Madrid and Tottenham over center back Cristian Romero have been dismissed by The Telegraph. Futhermore, football.london add that new manager Thomas Frank wants to keep the Argentina international.
However, TBR Football adds that an agreement between Atlético and Tottenham over Romero is close to being struck.
Barcelona asked Lionel Messi to speak with Franco Mastantuono to try and convince the Argentinian teenager to move to Catalonia, Defensa Central claims, but his heart was set on moving to Real Madrid.
Experience is a priority for Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, Fichajes writes, and Thomas Partey is emerging as a key target following his departure from Arsenal.
Endrick will seek talks with new Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso before making a decision on his future, according to Tuttosport. Juventus have registered their interest in signing the 18-year-old.
Real Betis are among the teams to have asked about signing Chelsea center back Aarón Anselmino, per TEAMtalk. Tiago Djaló of Juventus and Sparta Prague’s Martin Vitík are also under consideration.
Valencia have received several offers for 20-year-old center back Yarek Gasiorowski, Fichajes claims. Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest.