Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Van Persie-Style Arsenal Heist; Semenyo Chooses Next Club
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
In a transfer that has been billed as potentially as controversial as Robin van Persie’s switch from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012, the Red Devils are circling around a deal for Gunners academy gem Ethan Nwaneri. In the event that Nwaneri does arrive, Kobbie Mainoo’s sale would be sanctioned. (Source: Indykaila)
Manchester City have agreed terms with Bournemouth regarding a £65 million ($86.5 million) move for Antoine Semenyo. However, Liverpool have matched both the transfer fee and contract on the table, boiling it down to a personal choice from the player. (Source: CaughtOffside)
In this choice between City and Liverpool, Semenyo has settled on the Merseyside giants as his preferred destination, with Liverpool thought to be have been made aware of that stance. (Source: TEAMtalk)
After another controversy surrounding the supposed inhaling of laughing gas, Tottenham Hotspur have settled on a swift exit for Yves Bissouma. Galatasaray have been linked with a move for the out-of-favor midfielder. (Source: talkSPORT)
There is speculation that Liverpool could lose their starting goalkeeper Alisson this summer, with AC Milan sniffing out a deal in the expected departure of Mike Maignan. (Source: Fichajes)
NEOM FC and Al Qadsiah have both been credited with interest in Liverpool’s wantaway forward Mohamed Salah as rival Saudi Pro League bidders to the established pairing of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Manchester United have added Elche’s Austrian center back David Affengruber to their transfer shortlist but the priority remains a new midfielder. (Source: CaughtOffside)
In that vein, United have settled on Adam Wharton as their first-choice midfield target for the January transfer window and are prepared to table a €100 million (£87.4 million, $$116.3 million) offer for the Crystal Palace man. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea have battled out rival suitors to sign U17 World Cup star Muhammad Zongo. The 16-year-old Burkinabe midfielder is expected to join Chelsea’s French sister club Strasbourg. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Interest in RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is rife across the Premier League, but Manchester City are said to be paying “special” attention to the Ivorian forward. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd have been given the edge of Man City in the race to acquire the services of Trabzonspor’s Ivorian midfielder Christ Inao Oulaï. The talented 19-year-old has been unhelpfully likened to his legendary compatriot Yaya Toure. (Source: TEAMtalk)
There have been “firm enquiries” into West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen from Newcastle United. (Source: Indykaila)
La Liga
After monitoring a move for Barcelona’s Marc Casadó over the summer, Chelsea are prepared to explore that approach with more purpose this winter in what would represent a major coup. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Sensing the desperation in Real Madrid’s pursuit for an Éder Militão replacement, Borussia Dortmund have cranked up their asking price for Nico Schlotterbeck to €60 million (£52.4 million, $69.8 million). (Source: DefensaCentral)
Inter captain Lautaro Martínez is looking for a new challenge and is thought to be interested in a move to Barcelona next summer to take over from Robert Lewandowski. (Source: El Nacional)
Gonzalo García has been tipped to make a loan move to Real Betis in January to secure some much-needed playing time. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have bluntly ruled out a potential return for Sergio Ramos after the 39-year-old came onto the free agent market in January. (Source: DefensaCentral)