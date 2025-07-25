Transfer Rumors: Messi Offered European Return; Haaland Wants Man City Exit
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich have submitted a second bid for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, according to Sky Sports Germany. Díaz is keen to make the move and has a four-year contract on the table in Munich.
Liverpool believe Díaz is worth at least €100 million (£86.9 million, $117.6 million), The Independent adds, while Football Insider claims the Reds have privately set Díaz’s price tag at just €80 million (£69.6 million, $94.1 million).
In search of possible alternatives, Bayern have enquired about signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, ESPN reports. The Argentina international would rather remain in the Premier League, where Aston Villa and Chelsea are known admirers.
Chelsea recently made a bid of at least €65 million (£56.5 million, $76.4 million) for Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız, per La Gazzetta dello Sport, but the Serie A side made it clear the 20-year-old is not for sale.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has asked the club to pursue a move for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, Fichajes claims. The Dutch international is in negotiations over a move to Chelsea.
Manchester City have made a new approach to Newcastle United over right back Tino Livramento worth £50 million ($67.6 million), according to TBR Football. The Magpies are looking to tie him down to a new contract instead.
Newcastle are, however, braced for the possible departure of striker Alexander Isak, and Express and Star names Jørgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers as a possible target.
Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is a figure of interest for Everton, Liverpool and West Ham United, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Brazil international has refused to return for preseason in the hope of forcing through an exit.
Despite wanting to keep him around for the upcoming season, Football Insider notes Tottenham Hotspur are now prepared to loan out young winger Mikey Moore after he requested a temporary exit from the club in search of regular minutes.
La Liga
Real Madrid’s pursuit of Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté has been threatened by interest from Barcelona, per CaughtOffside. The Reds do not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer and would accept offers of £40 million ($54.1 million).
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has major concerns about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability, according to Qué. Alonso is “kept awake at night” thinking of ways to make the former Liverpool right back fit into his preferred style of play.
Barcelona are preparing to replace aging striker Robert Lewandowski next summer and have set their sights on Man City striker Erling Haaland, El Nacional claims. Haaland is unhappy with his role at the Etihad and is interested in a move away from the Premier League.
Officials from Real Madrid are preparing to speak with winger Vinicius Junior about his contract demands, Defensa Central notes. While they want to keep the Brazilian, Madrid officials do not believe his current form justifies such high salary demands.
Villarreal are close to signing Inter wing back Tajon Buchanan, Fabrizio Romano states. The Canada international will cost an initial €9 million ($10.6 million).
MLS
Como manager Cesc Fàbregas is eyeing up an audacious move to sign Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, according to El Nacional. Messi is unsure about remaining in MLS and, while he has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, could consider a return to Europe.
Former Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is expected to confirm a decision on his next move imminently, kicker states. Two clubs are chasing his signature: One from MLS—LAFC and FC Cincinnati have been linked previously—and Australian outfit Sydney FC.