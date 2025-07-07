Transfer Rumors: Messi Offered Ronaldo Reunion; Man Utd Near €100 Million Midfielder
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich have identified Liverpool forward Luis Díaz as their top transfer target following the injury to Jamal Musiala, BILD reports. The Colombia international, also a target for Barcelona, has already agreed to join Bayern.
Díaz is prepared to demand a move away from Liverpool this summer, Mundo Deportivo adds.
Manchester United are close to an agreement to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, Daniele Longo writes. The midfielder comes with a release clause of €100 million (£86.3 million, $117.8 million) but, according to Héctor Gómez, wants to sign a new contract in the face of interest from the Red Devils.
Juventus remain locked in negotiations with Man Utd over winger Jadon Sancho, Corriere dello Sport states. Just €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.9 million) separates the two sides and there is confidence a deal could be struck this week.
Arsenal have received a bid of €15 million (£13 million, $17.7 million) from Turkish side Fenerbahçe for winger Leandro Trossard, according to The Turkish Post. The Belgium international wants to stay, per Sky Sports Switzerland, but could be forced out by new sporting director Andrea Berta.
Chelsea made an offer to include 15-year-old Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman in a swap deal for winger Noni Madueke but, according to Hand of Arsenal, the Blues were swiftly knocked back.
However, Orazio Accomando states Arsenal would be prepared to do business over Ethan Nwaneri, offering the youngster to Chelsea in a swap deal which would see them offer Madueke and a further €10 million (£8.6 million, $11.8 million).
A number of teams from Saudi Arabia are interested in making Manchester City’s Jack Grealish one of the world’s best-paid players, per CaughtOffside. A number of Premier League teams, including Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen.
West Ham United remain in talks with Slavia Prague over versatile defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, ExWHUEmployee writes. The Czech side have separated him from training in anticipation of a move.
La Liga
Ibrahima Konaté is determined to join Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports Switzerland. The Liverpool defender is ready to “wait patiently” in order to join the La Liga side.
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has informed the club of his desire to sign Juventus midfielder Kenan Yıldız, El Nacional states. A deal is highly unlikely this summer, however, but club officials will consider making a move in the future.
With Fran García catching the eye for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, Real Madrid Confidencial states Ferland Mendy is likely to be pushed to an exit.
In response to Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Rodrygo, Defensa Central state Real Madrid will only negotiate with the French side if they accept a swap deal involving central midfielder Vitinha.
Barcelona are looking to sign Inter right back Denzel Dumfries but, according to Sempre Barca, they are also considering a move to bring Celta Vigo’s Óscar Mingueza back to the club. Barça hold a 50% sell-on clause.
Rest of the World
Al Ahli have spent several weeks in talks with the representatives of Lionel Messi, per L’Équipe. Saudi Arabia officials are willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Middle East and reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.
AC Milan are looking at Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as their ideal signing, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. An asking price of as much as €40 million ($47.1 million) has been set.
Inter Miami are not alone in their interest in signing Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Fichajes name Brazilian side Flamengo as concrete suitors of the Argentina international.
Victor Osimhen has decided he wants to remain with Galatasaray and has been offered an enormous salary to stay but, according to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli’s refusal to negotiate his release clause of €75 million ($88.3 million) will complicate Galatasaray’s plans.