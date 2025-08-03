Transfer Rumors: Mourinho Plots Man Utd Raid; Vinicius Junior Locked in Real Madrid Standoff
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Fenerbahçe, the Turkish outfit led by former Manchester United manager José Mourinho, is thought to be interested in a move for Red Devils winger Alejandro Garnacho, per Milliyet. Fener are mulling over a €45 million (£39.1 million, $51.8 million) offer.
Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is billed as Chelsea’s “dream” transfer target this summer by Football Insider. However, it will cost upwards of £80 million ($105.9 million) to sign the England international.
There is renewed interest from Saudi Arabia in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga, according to Ben Jacobs, after his move to Atlético Madrid fell through at an advanced stage of negotiations.
Liverpool’s mercurial striker Darwin Núñez has already agreed a lucrative move to an unnamed Saudi Pro League club this summer, per TBR Football.
Following the serious injury to James Maddison during Tottenham Hotspur’s final outing in their pre-season tour of Asia, Spurs have resolved to snap up Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish this summer, Sports Mole claim.
Manchester United are prepared to meet John Victor’s release clause as they accelerate their search for a new goalkeeper, CaughtOffside reports. United will face competition from West Ham and Everton in their pursuit of Botafogo’s 29-year-old Brazilian shot-stopper.
As an alternative to Eberechi Eze, Arsenal have been tipped to pounce on Atalanta’s unhappy attacking midfielder Ademola Lookman by football.london.
In a stark shift of stance, Brentford are willing to let Yoane Wissa leave for the right fee if they can source a replacement this summer, per Ben Jacobs. Newcastle United and Tottenham are the two frontrunners.
La Liga
Aston Villa are willing to stump up as much as €15 million (£13 million, $17.3 million) for Barcelona fullback Hector Fort, El Nacional claim. The Spaniard has also been linked with Paris FC this summer.
Saudi Pro League clubs have opted not to lodge another bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Brazilian has always prioritized staying in the Spanish capital but his demands of €25 million ($28.8 million) per year in salary are not being entertained by the club, creating an uneasy standoff.
Chelsea have failed with an swap deal for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López which would have seen Christopher Nkunku head to Catalonia, Mundo Deportivo revealed. López is also thought to be of interest to Manchester United, yet remains a firm part of Hansi Flick’s plans.
Despite interest from Arsenal and Benfica, Brahim Díaz is expected to put pen to paper on a new Real Madrid contract, Fabrizio Romano writes.
Andreas Christensen has rejected multiple approaches from the Premier League and Saudi Pro League to remain at Barcelona this summer, according to El Nacional. Flick is thought to be open to the Dane’s continuation.