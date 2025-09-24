Transfer Rumors: Palmer’s Uncertain Chelsea Future; Real Madrid Offer Rodrygo in Mega Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cole Palmer is thought to be “unsatisfied” with his role at Chelsea, casting doubt over the future of Enzo Maresca, who has been described by another unnamed player as “arrogant.” Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has fans in the Chelsea hierarchy. (Source: Indykalia)
Manchester United are plotting a £60 million ($81.1 million) bid for Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite as soon as this January. Liverpool have also been credited with interest in the England international. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Morgan Rogers may be enduring a dire run of form, but Aston Villa have no intention of selling the buccaneering playmaker in January amid rival interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City. (Source: Football Insider)
In response to growing interest from Real Madrid, Liverpool are planning to present Ryan Gravenberch with a new long-term deal. (Source: talkSPORT)
Manchester City are planning new contract discussions with Phil Foden over a deal which expires in 2027. (Source: TBR Football)
Oliver Glasner could be poached by Manchester United once his contract at Crystal Palace expires in the summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea’s pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been jeopardized by renewed interest from Man Utd, who are considering a swoop for the French stopper when he’s out of contract next summer despite signing Senne Lammens in September. (Source: talkSPORT)
Legal complications regarding Nuno Espírito Santo’s Nottingham Forest exit have delayed West Ham United’s decision to sack Graham Potter until after October’s international break. (Source: Football Insider)
Should West Ham be forced to dismiss Potter before then, Burnley manager and former Hammers captain Scott Parker could potentially fill the void. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
La Liga
Real Madrid are plotting an outrageous proposal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha made up of €50 million ($59.1 million) and Rodrygo. (Source: Fichajes)
Jude Bellingham’s return to fitness has caused a “firestorm” in Real Madrid’s locker room, with Arda Güler in particular thought to be concerned about his playing opportunities. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have identified a January loan move for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo as a short-term replacement for Gavi. (Source: Fichajes)
Mainoo is thought to be keen on knuckling down at United before January in an attempt to win back his starting place at United. (Source: Manchester Evening News)
Gonzalo García is giving serious consideration to a January loan move away from Real Madrid in his continued search for consistent first-team football. (Source: Fichajes)