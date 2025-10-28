Transfer Rumors: Premier League Giants Battle for Vinicius Jr; Salah Offered Liverpool Escape Route
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are readying a bid of €60 million (£52.4 million, $69.9 million) for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Another target for Man Utd, Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand, is expected to be available for around £50 million ($66.7 million). Both Manchester City and Tottenham are chasing the 26-year-old as well. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool want to sign Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez in January and are ready to exceed his price tag of €40 million (£34.9 million, $46.6 million), with a bumper salary also on the table. (Source: Bolavip)
Clubs in Saudi Arabia are ready to try and sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah again next summer. (Source: indykalia)
Chelsea hope to upgrade on center back Trevoh Chalobah with a move for a new defender in the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)
Nottingham Forest are aware of interest in midfielder Elliott Anderson from both Man Utd and Newcastle United and are prepared to demand as much as £120 million ($160.1 million) to agree to a sale. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Bayern Munich for the signature of Juventus striker Jonathan David, whose poor form in Turin has opened the door to a January departure. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Man City are confident of extending Rodri’s contract before the end of the calendar year. (Source: TBR Football)
Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham are all plotting moves for Brentford striker Igor Thiago in the January window. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Vinicius Junior’s desire to leave Real Madrid will spark a bidding war across the Premier League’s elite. Chelsea and Man City both have historical interest in the Brazilian but Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd are all expected to enter the race if the opportunity arises. (Source: The Sun)
Tottenham are prepared to demand a fee of €100 million (£87.3 million, $116.5 million) to sell center back Micky van de Ven in the face of interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: Fichajes)
Alongside West Ham United, Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee is of interest to both Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Barcelona have ended their interest in Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and are now focused on signing Dušan Vlahović when his Juventus contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: E-Notícies)
Eduardo Camavinga is focused on succeeding with Real Madrid, despite the fact Chelsea are ready to pay up to €75 million (£65.5 million, $87.3 million) to sign the Frenchman. Manager Xabi Alonso wants to keep the Frenchman. (Source: Defensa Central)
Hansi Flick is demanding Barcelona win the race for Sporting CP center back Gonçalo Inácio to address the defensive woes which cost them in El Clásico. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid want any team interested in loaning striker Endrick to commit to paying his salary in full on top of a loan fee. Aston Villa and West Ham are keen on temporary deals, while Brighton are chasing a permanent move. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Following Dani Carvajal’s nasty injury, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Roma right back Zeki Çelik for just €5 million (£4.4 million, $5.8 million) in January. (Source: Defensa Central)