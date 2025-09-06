Transfer Rumors: Rashford Back to Man Utd; Real Madrid Braced for €80 Million Rodrygo Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Marcus Rashford is staring down the barrel of a swift and embarrassing return to Manchester United now that Barcelona are already considering canceling loan deal after an underwhelming start to his increasingly temporary stay in Catalonia. (Source: El Nacional)
Lyon forward Malick Fofana has known admirers in the form of Arsenal but faces more concrete interest from Tottenham Hotspur in January. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Gabriel Martinelli’s future at Arsenal has been called into question after being billed as the next big star to be “sacrificed on the altar of progress.” (Source: The Athletic)
Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Thiago Almada. Manchester City will also face competition from Barcelona for the Argentine playmaker. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are scouting Sporting CP’s promising center back prospect Zeno Debast ahead of a possible January move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Chelsea are poised to make another approach for Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly after talk of a new contract extension has cooled. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Real Madrid are lining up a €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.6 million) offer for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté in January, when the Frenchman will have just six months left on his contract. (Source: Fichajes)
Ruben Amorim had a secret meeting with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo to discuss a summer switch. United were prepared to splash £55 million ($67.5 million) only to be rebuffed by the player. (Source: The Transfers Podcast)
VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller did not come close to joining Manchester United or Real Madrid over the summer, but is open to a move abroad next year. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
La Liga
Manchester City are expected to return to the negotiating table for Real Madrid’s Brazilian Rodrygo, with an offer worth €80 million (£69.4 million, $93.8 million) thought to be under consideration. (Source: Fichajes)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are lining up a late €100 million ($117.2 million) offer for frequent Barcelona target and AC Milan star Rafael Leão. (Source: Gazeta Express)
Bayern Munich have surprisingly identified Real Madrid forward Endrick as Harry Kane’s eventual heir. (Source: Fichajes)
The Bundesliga champions have opened the door to a sale for Kane, who has attracted interest from Barcelona after encouragement that a deal could be struck for a “reasonable” price. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid are willing to accept an offer in the region of €12 million ($14.1 million) for Ferland Mendy such is their desire to offload he French left back. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona could yet offload Chelsea target Fermín López to Saudi Arabia if they receive a bid north of €60 million ($70.3 million). (Source: Gazeta Express)