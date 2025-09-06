SI

Transfer Rumors: Rashford Back to Man Utd; Real Madrid Braced for €80 Million Rodrygo Bid

Gabriel Martinelli, Ibrahima Konaté, Harry Kane, Endrick, Rafael Leão and more feature in today’s gossip.

Grey Whitebloom

Marcus Rashford (left) and Rodrygo headline today’s gossip.
Marcus Rashford (left) and Rodrygo headline today’s gossip. / Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Diego Souto/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli is could leave Arsenal next year. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Marcus Rashford is staring down the barrel of a swift and embarrassing return to Manchester United now that Barcelona are already considering canceling loan deal after an underwhelming start to his increasingly temporary stay in Catalonia. (Source: El Nacional)

Lyon forward Malick Fofana has known admirers in the form of Arsenal but faces more concrete interest from Tottenham Hotspur in January. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Gabriel Martinelli’s future at Arsenal has been called into question after being billed as the next big star to be “sacrificed on the altar of progress.” (Source: The Athletic)

Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Thiago Almada. Manchester City will also face competition from Barcelona for the Argentine playmaker. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United are scouting Sporting CP’s promising center back prospect Zeno Debast ahead of a possible January move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Chelsea are poised to make another approach for Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly after talk of a new contract extension has cooled. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Real Madrid are lining up a €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.6 million) offer for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté in January, when the Frenchman will have just six months left on his contract. (Source: Fichajes)

Ruben Amorim had a secret meeting with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo to discuss a summer switch. United were prepared to splash £55 million ($67.5 million) only to be rebuffed by the player. (Source: The Transfers Podcast)

VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller did not come close to joining Manchester United or Real Madrid over the summer, but is open to a move abroad next year. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Join the SI FC Newsletter to get transfer news and gossip weekly. dark. SUBSCRIBE. FC Newsletter - Transfer Rumors

La Liga

Harry Kane.
Harry Kane remains England's top forward. / Getty/Visionhaus

Manchester City are expected to return to the negotiating table for Real Madrid’s Brazilian Rodrygo, with an offer worth €80 million (£69.4 million, $93.8 million) thought to be under consideration. (Source: Fichajes)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are lining up a late €100 million ($117.2 million) offer for frequent Barcelona target and AC Milan star Rafael Leão. (Source: Gazeta Express)

Bayern Munich have surprisingly identified Real Madrid forward Endrick as Harry Kane’s eventual heir. (Source: Fichajes)

The Bundesliga champions have opened the door to a sale for Kane, who has attracted interest from Barcelona after encouragement that a deal could be struck for a “reasonable” price. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are willing to accept an offer in the region of €12 million ($14.1 million) for Ferland Mendy such is their desire to offload he French left back. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Barcelona could yet offload Chelsea target Fermín López to Saudi Arabia if they receive a bid north of €60 million ($70.3 million). (Source: Gazeta Express)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer