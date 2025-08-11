Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive €350 Million Mbappe Bid; Isak Makes Liverpool Demand
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Rasmus Højlund has turned down an approach from AC Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Milan officials plan to try and convince the Manchester United striker for one more week before moving on to other targets.
Meanwhile, Man Utd are among the sides to have spoken with former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, talkSPORT claims. The free agent striker, who has sacked his agent, has also spoken with Leeds United and Newcastle United.
Alexander Isak has made it clear he will only consider returning to Newcastle United if Liverpool inform him that a transfer this summer is not possible, according to GIVEMESPORT. Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to indicate a willingness to negotiate before returning with another bid.
Liverpool have baulked at Crystal Palace’s demands for center back Marc Guéhi and are now plotting a bid for Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, per Fichajes. An offer of €60 million (£52 million, $69.9 million) will soon be submitted.
Manchester City plan to rival Chelsea in pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, Sacha Tavolieri claims. Simons still remains interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.
Fenerbahçe have submitted a bid for Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sercan Hamzaoğlu writes. An asking price of €15 million (£13 million, $17.5 million) has been set.
Tottenham Hotspur have identified Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as a priority target, according to Sébastien Vidal. Arsenal are also ready to move quickly to try and close a deal.
Talks are on between West Ham United and Lille over 20-year-old midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau, Sky Sports Switzerland reports. A deal could be done for around €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.3 million).
La Liga
An unnamed club in Saudi Arabia has indicated a willingness to bid €350 million ($407.7 million) for Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé after missing out on teammate Vinicius Junior, Defensa Central claims. Madrid president Florentino Pérez has firmly rejected the proposal and is adamant the Frenchman is not for sale.
Robert Lewandowski has opened the door to an exit from Barcelona after receiving his own offer from Saudi Arabia, per El Nacional. The veteran striker has a two-year contract worth €100 million ($116.5 million) on the table.
Sticking with Saudi Arabia, Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has rejected a “significant” approach from the Middle East, Santi Ovalle states.
Real Madrid have received a bid of €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.6 million) from Newcastle for Brahim Díaz, according to E-Notícies. Meanwhile, Madrid-Barcelona.com reports an approach from Tottenham, but Brahim is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Como have made a formal offer to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, Football Italia claims. Other clubs are also chasing his signature but Como have made him a priority for the position.