Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Want Barcelona Star; Nunez Offered New Liverpool Escape Route
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to reduce their asking price for winger Jadon Sancho to just £15 million ($20.1 million), the Daily Mail reports. Juventus have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in the race for his signature.
Meanwhile, Juve have also set their sights on Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, Fichajes claims. The Reds want as much as €65 million (£56.4 million, $75.5 million) but could agree to a loan with an option to make the move permanent.
Arsenal are still in contact with Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, Fabrizio Romano states, but The Athletic notes the Gunners are reluctant to pay his full £60 million ($80.3 million) release clause.
RB Leipzig have expressed an interest in re-signing Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku as the Blues advance towards a deal for Xavi Simons, according to The Chelsea Chronicle. Bayern Munich retain their interest despite their move for Luis Díaz.
Man Utd have decided against pursuing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, The Athletic reveals, after failing with a loan offer. Villa only want a permanent sale and United have declined to meet their asking price.
Nottingham Forest have failed with a bid of £25 million ($33.5 million) for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, Sky Sports News reports. City are open to selling but want a higher fee.
After holding talks with Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to move for midfielder João Palhinha, Sébastien Vidal states. A bid of £45 million ($60.2 million) will be submitted soon.
Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all interested in Parma center back Giovanni Leoni, per Corriere dello Sport. The 18-year-old is valued at €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.7 million).
Aston Villa continue to increase their offer for Galatasaray forward Barış Alper Yılmaz, according to Fotospor, but are still well short of his price tag of €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.5 million).
La Liga
Barcelona are worried about interest from Real Madrid in center back Ronald Araújo, Defensa Central reports. President Joan Laporta is determined to avoid this and is negotiating with Liverpool, who are ready to pay over €40 million (£34.7 million, $46.5 million)) for a player who is seen as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.
Also linked with an exit from Barcelona is left back Gerard Martín. El Nacional claims the emergence of 18-year-old Jofre Torrents has seen Hansi Flick approve Martín’s sale.
Real Madrid want to sell both David Alaba and Ferland Mendy this summer, The Athletic notes, but neither player has shown any interest in leaving.
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, CaughtOffside reports. The Blues are looking for €50 million (£43.4 million, $58.1 million) but Barcelona would prefer a loan with option to buy.
Atlético Madrid have expressed interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento, per Calciomercato.it. The 23-year-old wants to leave permanently and has interest from a number of clubs across Europe.