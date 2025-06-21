Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Rashford; Man Utd Explore Mount Sale; Haaland’s Man City Release Clause
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have explored the possibility of selling midfielder Mason Mount, according to Football Insider. Aston Villa are interested in a deal for the former Chelsea star.
One midfielder who could be arriving at Man Utd this summer is João Palhinha of Bayern Munich, with CaughtOffside naming the Red Devils on a list of suitors which also includes Benfica, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.
Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to pay up to £40 million ($53.9 million) for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, The Sun claims. The presence of former Reds favorite James Milner could help convince Elliott to make the move.
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi has informed those around him of his desire to join Liverpool, per Football Insider. A bid worth over £50 million ($67.4 million) will soon be submitted.
An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and the representatives of Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, AfricaFoot reports. The two clubs are now expected to try negotiate a fee.
Chelsea and Newcastle United have both failed with approaches for Bournemouth center back Illia Zabarnyi, per TBR Football. The Ukraine international is focused on completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Bournemouth’s price tag of £70 million ($94.3 million) has seen both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur cool their interest in Antoine Semenyo, The Athletic states. The 25-year-old would be open to leaving if the right offer arrived.
Newcastle have joined Brighton, Chelsea and Tottenham in pursuit of Lyon winger Malick Fofana, according to ESPN. A fee of up to £45 million ($60.6 million) could harm his chances of a transfer.
Erling Haaland requested a clause in his Manchester City contract to facilitate a move away from the club, Duncan Castles states. A future transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid is still in the striker’s sights.
La Liga
Lamine Yamal has approved a potential move to Barcelona for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, El Nacional writes. His ability to play as both a winger and a central striker is seen as a real positive to the young Spain star.
Man Utd, however, have doubts about Barcelona’s ability to afford a deal for Rashford and, according to Defensa Central, have offered him to Real Madrid instead. Madrid considered the proposal but ultimately decided not to pursue a deal.
Real Madrid are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, but Fichajes claims his asking price of €65 million (£55.6 million, $74.9 million) is too much for the La Liga outfit.
Another report from Fichajes names Palace center back Marc Guéhi as a target for Barcelona on a free transfer in 2026. Liverpool and Newcastle are both keen to sign him this summer but, if the England international chooses to wait one more year, he could join either Barcelona or Bayern Munich.
Robert Lewandowski’s representatives are quoted as confirming his plans to move to Saudi Arabia in 2026 by Al Riyadiyah. The Poland international has not yet held talks but is prepared to do so before his contract expires next summer.