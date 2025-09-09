Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Explore Vinicius Junior Swap; Liverpool’s Final Konate Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is Manchester United’s top target for 2026 on a shortlist which includes Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Al Hilal’s Rúben Neves. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Amid interest in Michael Olise from Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, Bayern Munich are determined to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract before the end of the season. (Source: TBR Football)
Arsenal will listen to offers for striker Gabriel Jesus in January if he recovers from injury, while Leandro Trossard will also be available for transfer. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool consider Ibrahima Konaté’s departure on a free transfer to be a certainty after he rejected yet another approach over a new contract. Real Madrid are working to close an agreement over his signature. (Source: MARCA)
Arsenal showed the strongest interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo during the summer, but it is Manchester City who are leading the race for the Brazilian ahead of the January transfer window, in which he will be available for €80 million (£69.4 million, $94 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
Raheem Sterling will not look to leave Chelsea before the Turkish or Saudi Arabian transfer window closes and is happy to wait until January in the hope of sealing a move to another London club. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal wanted to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler this summer and were planning to make a move if Carlo Ancelotti, who did not appear to rate the Turkish international, remained at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Aston Villa managed to negotiate a discount on a deal for midfielder Harvey Elliott as RB Leipzig were only prepared to pay half the £35 million ($47.4 million) eventually agreed with Liverpool. (Source: The Athletic)
Tottenham Hotspur center back Micky van de Ven is emerging as a target for Real Madrid, but his price tag of €80 million (£69.4 million, $94 million) is likely to complicate proceedings. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are back in talks with goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański, who left the club on a free transfer, over a return to the club. (Source: ExWHUEmployee)
La Liga
Chelsea believe their bid for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López is too good for either the club or the player to turn down, and the Blues are now waiting to see how many minutes the young Spain international is given across the first half of the season before launching a new bid. (Source: El Nacional)
Athletic Club center back Dani Vivian is emerging as a target for Aston Villa, Man Utd and Newcastle United, all of whom are interested in his €40 million (£34.7 million, $47 million) release clause. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid are tracking Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who could be available for half his €100 million ($117.5 million) release clause. (Source: Defensa Central)
Also on Real Madrid’s radar, at the request of Kylian Mbappé, is Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. A deal could only be struck if Los Blancos sell Vinicius Junior but Madrid could pursue a swap deal to unite Mbappé with his France teammate. (Source: E-Notícies)
Atlético Madrid could listen to offers for goalkeeper Jan Oblak in 2026 as they seek to trim their wage budget. (Source: Fichajes)