Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Eye Man Utd Midfielder; Liverpool Make Rodrygo Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants a new playmaker in his midfield and, according to Defensa Central, is interested in Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another to have caught Madrid’s eye.
Potentially coming in at Man Utd could be Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. FootballTransfers claims contact has been made between the two sides after James Trafford’s move to the Etihad Stadium.
Borussia Dortmund are the latest side to ask about signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, Simon Phillips reports. Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport states Inter have turned down the chance to move for the Frenchman.
Arsenal hope to cut ties with Gabriel Jesus this summer, Football Insider notes. The Gunners had hoped to sell in January before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Talks are on between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich over midfielder João Palhinha. The Athletic reports on loan negotiations, while BILD notes Bayern’s preference to sell for as much as €30 million (£25.9 million, $34.4 million).
Liverpool have spoken to the entourage of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Siro López claims, and the Brazilian has approved an informal offer of personal terms. Talks between the two clubs are yet to be held.
Vitor Reis has asked to leave Man City on loan this summer, Andre Hernan writes. Bayer Leverkusen and Porto are among his admirers.
Amid concerns over the future of striker Ollie Watkins, a target for Man Utd, Aston Villa have explored a move for RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda, per Sacha Tavolieri. The Belgium international is interested in making the move.
La Liga
Real Madrid officials have already promised manager Xabi Alonso they will begin their push to sign Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konaté in January, according to Defensa Central. The plan is to sign him on a free transfer, as was the case with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Cristiano Ronaldo is urging Al Nassr to pursue a move for Real Madrid center back David Alaba, Fichajes claims. A deal could be done for around €5 million ($5.7 million).
Atlético Madrid are plotting a move to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, per El Nacional. While Hansi Flick wants to keep the youngster, Blaugrana officials are happy to sell for the right price.
Barcelona wanted to sign Inter right back Denzel Dumfries who, according to SPORT, was keen to make the move to Catalonia, but their inability to find the €25 million ($28.7 million) needed to trigger his release clause before it expired on July 31 saw the deal collapse.
An unnamed Saudi Arabian side are preparing a bid of €65 million ($74.6 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz, Fichajes states. There were never plans to sell him this summer but such a bid could lead to an exit.