Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Haaland-Vinicius Jr Swap; Arsenal Eye Jackson
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Rasmus Højlund has now accepted he needs to leave Manchester United this summer and is looking to return to Serie A, where Napoli believe they lead AC Milan in the race for his signature. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Arsenal’s quest to replace the injured Kai Havertz has seen them identify Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as a potential target. The Senegal international is valued at £60 million ($80.8 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Alongside Jackson on Mikel Arteta’s list of potential Arsenal targets is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: The Sun)
During negotiations with Chelsea over Alejandro Garnacho, Man Utd have registered their interest in Blues midfielder Andrey Santos, who is not for sale at any price. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Manchester City have now engaged in formal negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, although his price tag of €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.2 million) is thought to be well beyond what they are willing to pay. (Source: Alfredo Pedullà)
Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has spoken with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur in the last 48 hours as he seeks a new club following the collapse of negotiations with Inter. (Source: TBR Football)
Borussia Dortmund are looking to sign Chelsea centre back Aarón Anselmino on loan but will only be allowed to do so if they agree to a permanent deal for Carney Chukwuemeka. Talks between the two clubs are progressing in the right direction. (Source: Sky Germany)
Marseille have joined Nottingham Forest in chasing a deal for Liverpool left back Kostas Tsimikas. (Source: Daily Mail)
Tottenham are interested in signing Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth, who is unsettled in Spain and keen to return to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)
Spurs won’t be signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, however, with the playmaker only interested in joining Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano via Simon Phillips)
Newcastle United are pushing ahead with plans to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, valued at over £60 million ($80.8 million), but Wolves will only approve his sale if they can find two replacements. (Source: Express & Star)
West Ham United want to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is in the final year of his contract. Roma want €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.7 million), but the Hammers are looking to pay half that fee. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Bournemouth have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal for centre back Axel Disasi, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
La Liga
Marc Casadó is prepared to leave Barcelona this summer if the club directly inform him that not only is he no longer part of their plans, but that his sale would be significant for the future of the club. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid are considering launching a huge swap deal which would send Vinicius Junior to Man City in exchange for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2026. (Source: Fichajes)
Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, who boast Karim Benzema among their top names, are chasing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard is incredibly reluctant to leave the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: SPORT)
Barcelona intend to terminate the contract of former Chelsea and Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Officials from Real Madrid tried to set up a complex deal for Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konaté when the Reds pursued Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo earlier this summer. Madrid hold a 50% sell-on clause on Kubo, likely to be worth around €30 million (£26 million, $35 million), and offered to let Liverpool keep those funds if they agreed to send Konaté to Madrid. Liverpool were not interested. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona sporting director Deco recently met with the agent of long-term targets Caio Henrique and Vanderson of Monaco, but the Blaugrana simply cannot afford either full back as it stands. (Source: SPORT)