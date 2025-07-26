Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Hatch Haaland Plan; Man Utd’s Garnacho Ultimatum
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea have turned down a bid of over €170 million (£148.4 million, $199.6 million) for star midfielder Cole Palmer from Manchester City, Fichajes reports. The Blues would only sell for a record-shattering £250 million (€286.3 million, $336.1 million).
Bayern Munich are closing in on the signature of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz, Santi Aouna writes. A deal could be struck for around €75 million (£65.5 million, $88.1 million).
If Liverpool need to replace Díaz, ESPN notes Real Madrid winger Rodrygo is high on the list. Sporting director Richard Hughes admires Bradley Barcola but knows Paris Saint-Germain will refuse to do business.
Manchester United want to have found a buyer for Alejandro Garnacho by the end of the month, GIVEMESPORT states. The winger is being urged to settle on a preferred landing spot in the coming days, having attracted interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Flamengo are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign striker Gabriel Jesus on loan, RTI Esporte claims. The Brazilian has approved the move as he wants regular minutes before the 2026 World Cup.
Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko will both remain with Arsenal this summer, according to FootballTransfers. Zinchenko had specifically asked to leave but has been convinced to stay by manager Mikel Arteta.
Newcastle United are ready to walk away from talks with Brentford over striker Yoane Wissa, per Sky Sports News. While they are prepared to increase their opening bid of £25 million ($33.6 million), Brentford’s demands have left them fearing an agreement is impossible.
Among Newcastle’s targets is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško and Florian Plettenberg notes talks are on in search of an agreement over personal terms. The striker is valued at up to €100 million (£87.3 million, $117.4 million).
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to reduce Son Heung-min’s price tag if he asks to join Major League Soccer side LAFC, GIVEMESPORT reports. Aware that blockbuster transfer fees are not common in MLS, Spurs would request just £20 million ($26.9 million) to approve his sale.
West Ham United are pushing to beat Nottingham Forest and Everton to the signature of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz who, according to TBR Football, is also on the radar of Tottenham.
Everton are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana, Fabrizio Romano reveals.
La Liga
Real Madrid are prepared to sell Vinícius Júnior next summer if he does not reduce his wage demands in talks over a new contract, Cadena SER claims. The money raised could go towards signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who president Florentino Pérez dreams of pairing with Kylian Mbappé.
Another Man City player is in Real Madrid’s sights as well. CaughtOffside states the La Liga side are ready to swap Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and €40 million (£34.9 million, $47 million) for midfielder Rodri, but City are refusing to entertain offers.
Barcelona want to sell goalkeeper Iñaki Peña but, according to Mundo Deportivo, have been forced to postpone his exit as neither Joan García or Wojciech Szczęsny is registered with La Liga and Marc-André ter Stegen is sidelined through injury, leaving Peña as the only senior goalkeeper available.
Atlético Madrid have joined the race to sign Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho, Fichajes claims. Diego Simeone is aware of Garnacho’s preference to remain in the Premier League but is still ready to launch an ambitious bid.
Leaving Atlético is Thomas Lemar. Ivan Quirós notes an agreement has been reached for the French winger to join Girona on loan for the upcoming season.