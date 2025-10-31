Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Make Mac Allister Offer; Barcelona Target Odegaard
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee hopes to swap Manchester United for another Premier League club in January. Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and West Ham United are all interested in a permanent deal, while Sunderland are chasing the Dutchman’s signature on loan. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Replacing Zirkzee could be Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, with Man Utd ready to bid €50 million (£43.4 million, $57.9 million) for the former Barcelona forward. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd’s hopes of signing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand have been dashed by Juventus’ emergence as a suitor following the arrival of new manager Luciano Spalletti. (Source: Tuttosport)
Similarly, Liverpool’s pursuit of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi faces the added complication of interest from Inter, who are ready to bid for the Englishman as early as January and could even use the highly rated Yann Bisseck as a makeweight. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Palace are looking at Nathan Aké of Manchester City as a potential replacement for Guéhi. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal and Man Utd are both exploring a deal for 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. (Source: Mark Brus)
In the face of interest from Juventus, Chelsea have opened talks with right back Malo Gusto over a new long-term contract. (Source: RMC Sport)
Bayern Munich are not expected to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who has now emerged as a target for Everton. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal will let striker Gabriel Jesus leave the club this winter and are open to either loan bids of permanent offers worth €30 million (£26.4 million, $34.7 million). Bournemouth, Fulham and West Ham are all keen to keep him in the Premier League, while AC Milan and Juventus lead the charge in Serie A. (Source: Milanlive)
Thomas Frank wants to bolster Tottenham Hotspur’s forward line and is eyeing up West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Porto’s Samu Aghehowa for a combined €130 million (£114.4 million, $150.6 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Despite a desire to sell during the summer, Newcastle United have already decided they will not entertain offers for striker Will Osula this winter. (Source: Daily Mail)
La Liga
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha sits at the top of Real Madrid’s transfer wish list, but his importance to the French side makes him an almost impossible target. (Source: Defensa Central)
Instead, Real Madrid are ready to bid for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and believe their need for a new playmaker is so severe that they will pursue his signature once the January window opens. (Source: indykalia)
While Barcelona are chasing Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, they have identified Strasbourg’s Joaquín Panichelli, who leads Ligue 1’s scoring charts, as an increasingly popular alternative. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
The Catalans have also added Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard as a target. Barcelona are planning to make a move for the Norwegian midfielder next summer. (Source: indykaila)
Real Madrid have already decided to trigger the buy-back clauses for midfielder duo Nico Paz and Chema Andrés, of Como and Stuttgart respectively, next summer. (Source: AS)
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is wanted in the Premier League. Chelsea are leading the race for his signature but Arsenal are also interested. (Source: Mark Brus)
A total package has been agreed between Barcelona and Dinamo Zagreb for 17-year-old winger Cardoso Varela, who is expected to move to Camp Nou once he turns 18 next year. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)