Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Make Saliba Swap Bid; Liverpool Reach Isak Agreement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have made an offer to sign Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, Calciomercato reports. Despite the presence of a release clause of €80 million (£70 million, $94 million), Sporting could agree to a deal worth €50 million (£43.7 million, $58.8 million).
Liverpool have reached an agreement over a five-year contract with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Sky Sports Switzerland claims. A bid of £100 million ($134.4 million) will be submitted and the Reds hope to reach a deal at around £120 million ($161.3 million).
Chelsea are ready to offer both Nicolas Jackson and Tosin Adarabioyo to Aston Villa in exchange for midfielder Morgan Rogers, per National World. The Blues are ready to offer money alongside the two players.
Meanwhile, The i Paper claims Newcastle are in talks with Chelsea over Jackson, who the Blues value at £65 million ($87.4 million).
Tottenham Hotspur will target Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if they lose Son Heung-min to LAFC, TBR Football reports. The Brazil international would be open to making the move.
Arsenal are at risk of losing 15-year-old midfielder Max Dowman to Real Madrid, according to Fichajes. The teenager has dazzled under Mikel Arteta in preseason.
Celtic and Strasbourg have both made offers for breakthrough Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Football Insider states. There are multiple sides chasing the 19-year-old’s signature, either on loan or permanently.
With Xavi Simons closing in on a move to Chelsea, Foot Mercato claims RB Leipzig are looking at Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. TBR Football names Newcastle and Tottenham as rival suitors.
La Liga
Amid frustrations over his declining performance and high contract demands, Mundo Deportivo claims Real Madrid would be open to selling winger Vinicius Junior immediately. If a club comes forward with a significant bid, Los Blancos would not close the door.
Coming in at Real Madrid could be Arsenal center back William Saliba. Fichajes claims the Frenchman could be the subject of a swap bid including Arda Güler, Raúl Asencio and €40 million (£35 million, $47 million).
Barcelona want to sign Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo but, according to El Nacional, a deal would only be possible if players like Iñaki Peña, Oriol Romeu or Andreas Christensen leave first.
Barcelona want to sell full back Héctor Fort, SPORT claims, but MARCA notes the 18-year-old has no desire to leave this summer.