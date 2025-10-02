Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Perform Konate U-Turn; Bayern Receive €100 Million Olise Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)
Also on Man Utd’s radar is Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk, with Tottenham Hotspur keen on the Ukraine international as well. (Source: Mark Brus)
The agents of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery have offered his services to Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but concerns over his €90 million (£78.4 million, $105.6 million) price tag have so far prevented any progress. (Source: Defensa Central)
Jurrien Timber is the next player in line for a new contract at Arsenal after the Dutchman emerged as a starter for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. (Source: TBR Football)
Chelsea could pursue Juventus center back Gleison Bremer in January, believing his release clause of €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.4 million) makes him a real market opportunity. Man Utd and Liverpool are both admirers of the Brazil international. (Source: Flashscore)
Liverpool have not yet decided on the future of left back Andy Robertson, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season. (Source: Rousing The Kop)
PSG are ready to pay €100 million (£87.1 million, $117.4 million) to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea have spoken with the representatives of Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who would be interested in a loan back to the Premier League 18 months after leaving Brentford. (Source: Indykalia)
Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and West Ham United have all joined the long list of admirers for Parma striker Mateo Pellegrino after the 23-year-old’s impressive start to the new season. (Source: Tuttosport via ParmaLive)
Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet is emerging as a target for Newcastle United, who are ready to pay £70 million (€80.4 million, $90.3 million) to get a January deal done. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Bayern Munich are ready to reignite their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, who could be forced out of Catalonia because of the club’s well-known financial issues. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović turned down a move to Villarreal during the summer in the hope of finding a bigger team to join in 2026. (Source: AS)
Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich are among the teams chasing Vlahović, who could be available in January for just €15 million (£13.1 million, $17.6 million). (Source: Calciomercato.it)
PSG are ready to try and sign Barcelona defender Eric García on a free transfer if he does not sign an extension in the next two months, but his priority is to remain with the La Liga champions. (Source: SPORT)
Ibrahima Konaté’s poor start to the season with Liverpool has left Real Madrid unconvinced about pursuing his signature next summer. (Source: Fichajes)