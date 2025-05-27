Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Perform Rodrygo U-Turn; Amad Wanted by Premier League Rivals
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United officials plan to speak with manager Ruben Amorim about a potential return for Marcus Rashford, GIVEMESPORT state. With funds for reinforcements limited after their failure to qualify for the Champions League, those in charge want Amorim to consider rebuilding his relationship with the England international.
Arsenal have made a bid of over €70 million (£58.8 million, $79.7 million) for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, per Correio da Manhã. The Sweden international has been offered a five-year contract with a signing-on bonus of €12 million (£10.1 million, $13.7 million) and an annual salary of €7 million (£5.9 million, $8 million).
RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba has emerged as a target for Liverpool. TEAMtalk state the Reds are exploring the cost of a future deal for the Frenchman, who is also of interest to Man Utd and Real Madrid.
GIVEMESPORT state Man Utd are looking at Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford on their quest to replace Andre Onana. Burnley are expected to demand a significant fee for the England international.
Aston Villa could be forced to sell midfielder Jacob Ramsey after missing out on the Champions League, according to talkSPORT. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on a deal which could cost around £50 million ($67.8 million).
Similarly, GIVEMESPORT state Chelsea sense the opportunity to sign Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. It could take as much as £90 million ($122.1 million) to get a deal done.
Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari has emerged as a target for Manchester City, writes Florian Plettenberg. Any deal is likely to cost around €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.9 million).
Sunderland want to take advantage of the uncertainty at Man Utd by striking a deal to re-sign former loanee Amad Diallo. 225foot claim both a permanent and a loan deal could be explored by the newly promoted side.
Chelsea have reignited their interest in versatile Argentine Valentín Barco, according to CaughtOffside. The Brighton & Hove Albion youngster is set to join sister side Strasbourg permanently this summer after an impressive six-month loan.
Also on Chelsea’s radar is Lazio defender Mario Gila. Orazio Accomando claims the Blues are ready to bid €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.9 million) to win the race for his signature.
La Liga
Real Madrid are no longer looking to sell Rodrygo this summer and instead want to tie the Brazil international down to a new contract, per Football España. The winger will only make a decision after talks with new manager Xabi Alonso.
If Rodrygo does leave Real Madrid, Fichajes expect Newcastle to lodge a bid. The Brazilian features on a four-man shortlist for the Magpies which also includes Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.
Fichajes put Ferran Torres in the sights of Aston Villa as well. Unai Emery’s side want a number of players from La Liga, including Valencia’s Christian Mosquera, Atlético Madrid’s Oihan Sancet and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García.
It is Newcastle who are closing in on the signature of Espanyol’s García, according to TodoFichajes. Eddie Howe’s side have fought off competition from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and rival Premier League sides.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has offers to leave the club for another side in Europe, El Nacional claim. Clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are keen on the German stopper.
Real Sociedad will demand the full €60 million (£50.4 million, $68.3 million) of Takefusa Kubo’s release clause. El Diario Vasco state a number of Premier League sides are interested in a deal in which 50% of the proceeds would go to former employers Real Madrid.
Real Madrid officials have informed new manager Xabi Alonso that a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is not possible this summer. Defensa Central state the Reds have succeeded in scaring Madrid away with a price tag of €70 million (£58.8 million, $79.7 million).