Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Plot Mainoo Bid; Man Utd Eye Shock Striker Reunion
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are considering a January move for Chelsea midfielder Roméo Lavia after failing with an ambitious approach for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba. (Source: Miguel Delaney)
After losing out to Chelsea in pursuit of striker Liam Delap, Man Utd explored a reunion with Brighton forward Danny Welbeck, who made 142 appearances for the Red Devils before his departure in 2014. (Source: The Athletic)
Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are ready to make bids of up to €30 million (£26 million, $35.1 million) for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as soon as the January transfer window opens. (Source: Empire of the Kop)
Arsenal want their permanent acquisition of Piero Hincapié to count in next season’s financial accounts, which would not be possible with a traditional obligation to turn his loan move permanent. As a result, the Gunners’ deal with Bayer Leverkusen is an option by definition, but is in fact an obligation that can be triggered by either club at any point. Jakub Kiwior’s loan to Porto includes the same terms. (Source: The Athletic)
Chelsea could explore a contract termination with Raheem Sterling after the club’s highest earner failed to secure an exit from the club this summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Sterling has no interest in a move to Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window remains open, and is prepared to train alone until January before pursuing a European move. (Source: Kieran Gill)
Saudi side Neom want to sign another Chelsea fringe player, Axel Disasi, for just €20 million (£17.3 million, $23.4 million). The Frenchman would rather remain in Europe. (Source: Chelsea News)
Disasi turned down moves to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ajax during the final days of the summer window. (Source: Graeme Bailey)
Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is considering an approach from Turkish side Trabzonspor following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s move to the Etihad Stadium. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Part of Man Utd’s decision to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens over Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez was Jadon Sancho’s reluctance to join Villa on a permanent basis. The Argentine’s high wages meant United needed to raise funds through Sancho’s sale to complete a deal, but his insistence on a loan meant a move for Martínez was never possible. (Source: Daily Mail)
Newcastle United plan to open contract talks with both Sandro Tonali and Sven Botman to ensure there are no repeats of the frustration which led to Alexander Isak’s departure to Liverpool. (Source: The i Paper)
La Liga
Barcelona’s top target for the 2026 summer transfer window is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, but the Blaugrana will not pay more than €100 million ($117.1 million) to get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are considering taking advantage of Liverpool’s collapsed negotiations with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi by striking a pre-agreement with the England international over a free transfer in 2026. (Source: The Sun)
With Dani Ceballos expected to leave Real Madrid in 2026, the Spanish side will pursue one of Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton or AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit as his replacement. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea plan to return for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López in the January transfer window. The Spaniard could be convinced to leave if he does not see regular minutes in the first half of the season. (Source: El Nacional)
With the transfer window now closed, Barcelona’s focus is on securing new contracts for both Frenkie de Jong and Eric García, both of whom are in the final year of their respective deals. (Source: MARCA)