Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive €345 Million Vinicius Jr Bid; Yamal Considers Premier League Switch
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Borussia Dortmund are adamant they will not entertain offers for midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who is a target for Manchester United. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has been added to a shortlist which also includes Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. (Source: TBR Football)
Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are among the sides chasing RB Leipzig center back Castello Lukeba, who is expected to be available for around €60 million (£52.1 million, $69.5 million). (Source: Mark Brus)
Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović is looking to move to the Premier League. His representatives have spoken with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while Man Utd and Newcastle United are among his numerous admirers. (Source: TBR Football)
AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, a summer target for Chelsea, is now being lined up for a shock switch to Juventus. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Talk of a potential move to Arsenal for 15-year-old Man Utd sensation JJ Gabriel is premature. The Red Devils are ready to do whatever it takes to keep hold of the teenager, who has been nicknamed ‘Kid Messi.’ (Source: Daily Mail)
Everton are plotting a January move for forgotten Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Source: Football Insider)
Tottenham are ready to pay €30 million (£26.1 million, $34.7 million) to beat Aston Villa and Chelsea to the signature of 19-year-old Vasco da Gama winger Rayan. (Source: Jorge Nicola)
Newcastle are ready to try and re-sign Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson, having only sold the homegrown talent because of Financial Fair Play issues. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, a target for Barcelona, will see his release clause drop in the summer of 2026. (Source: Sky Germany)
Lamine Yamal is frustrated with manager Hansi Flick’s public criticism and has not ruled out leaving Barcelona if things do not change. Paris Saint-Germain are known admirers but Yamal is also open to a move to the Premier League. (Source: Defensa Central)
Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi is now Real Madrid’s top defensive target, moving ahead of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid will sell Vinicius Junior next summer if he does not sign a new contract. Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are ready to pay a whopping £300 million (€345.2 million, $400 million) to get a deal done. (Source: indykalia)
Real Betis are ready to launch a January move to sign Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García on loan. (Source: Fichajes)