Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Identify Vinicius Jr Replacement; McTominay Snubs Man Utd
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Barcelona are considering an audacious swoop for Napoli star Scott McTominay. The former Manchester United midfielder has also been linked with a return to Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur but is thought to be happy in Naples, for now. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Amid growing concerns over Enzo Maresca’s future, Chelsea are plotting a move for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. (Source: indykalia)
Arsenal are mulling over a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabián Ruiz. The languid left-footer has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and is thought to be available for €50 million (£43.9 million, $58.3 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to be the subject of a fresh approach from Napoli this January as the Serie A champions search for André-Frank Zambo Anguissa coverage during the Africa Cup of Nations. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Bayern Munich have already opted against triggering the release clause in Nicolas Jackson’s loan deal, with the mercurial forward set to be heading back to Chelsea. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are circling around Spurs center back Micky van de Ven, who could cost up to £88 million ($116.4 million). (Source: FootballFanCast)
Jarrod Bowen is giving consideration to a shock move to Tottenham. West Ham United would demand at least €60 million (£52.7 million, $69.9 million) for their captain and talisman. (Source: Fichajes)
Bukayo Saka has agreed to a new Arsenal contract after rejecting a glut of offers from “the world’s best clubs.” (Source: indykalia)
La Liga
After posting an apology online which notably omitted Xabi Alonso, Vinícius Júnior’s relationship with the Real Madrid coach in “nonexistent.” (Source: Cadena SER)
Bayern Munich and PSG have joined the long list of Premier League suitors sniffing around Vinícius. (Source: OK Diario)
In the even that Vinícius does leave, Real Madrid have identified Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as his ideal replacement. (Source: SPORT)
Hansi Flick is “furious” with Lamine Yamal for antagonizing Real Madrid before Sunday’s Clásico defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Victor Osimhen has emerged as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona. Alongside the Galatasaray star, Flick’s team are also thought to be interested in Juventus talent Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Radyospor)