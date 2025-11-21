Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid to Bank €1 Billion Windfall; Liverpool Line Up Salah Replacement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are plotting a €100 million (£88.3 million, $115.5 million) bid for Barcelona forward Raphinha next summer. Atlético Madrid are also monitoring the Brazilian’s delicate situation. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United have been credited with growing interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy who would be available for €50 million (£44.2 million, $57.8 million) this summer. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are both circling with intent. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Arsenal’s Max Dowman has turned down as many as five offers from unnamed foreign clubs to agree a new contract in north London. (Source: Nicolò Schira)
Not content with tying down their teenage star, Arsenal are also after former Man Utd star and Napoli gem Scott McTominay. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Pep Guardiola is pushing Manchester City to sign Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder could be used in part of a deal to take Erling Haaland to the Spanish capital. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United have been caught scouting the France U21 duo of Crystal Palace’s Jérémy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meïté of Rennes. (Source: The Sun)
Jarrod Bowen is angling for a move away from West Ham United in 2026, with a club in the Champions League thought to be his priority. (Source: Indykalia)
Still bitter about losing Rio Ngumoha, Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Liverpool’s 15-year-old Joshua Abe. (Source: Daily Mail)
Crystal Palace have been tipped to hijack Man Utd’s deal for Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande as their replacement for Marc Guéhi, who is expected to join one of Liverpool or Bayern Munich rather than the Red Devils. (Source: A BOLA)
Ibrahima Konaté is holding secret discussions with Real Madrid while also keeping Liverpool in the loop regarding a fresh contract on Anfield. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
As Real Madrid mull over the prospect of radically changing their ownership model, opening up a proportion of the club for minority investment. The powers behind Louis Vuitton, Sixth Street and Bernard Arnault, have been tipped to invest €1 billion ($1.2 billion) to acquire a 10% stake, a windfall which would radically transform their transfer budget. (Source: Vozpópuli)
Some of that angel investment could be used to hand Vinicius Junior a new contract, the possibility of which is growing each week. (Source: Fichajes)
Robert Lewandowski was told to stop scoring goals at the end of his debut season in Barcelona to avoid triggering a €2.5 million ($2.9 million) bonus due for Bayern Munich. (Source: Sebastian Staszewski)
Andreas Christensen is thought to be tempted by a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia next year, although he is willing to here out Barcelona’s offer of a new contract first. (Source: SPORT)
PSG have not given up hope of luring Gavi away from Barcelona, but Joan Laporta is insistent that his academy graduate will not be allowed to leave for anything less than his €1 billion ($1.15 billion) buyout clause. (Source: El Nacional)