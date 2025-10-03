Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Consider Wirtz Move; Man Utd Summer Signings Unhappy
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee will look to leave Manchester United in January if he does not see an improvement in minutes as he does not want to miss out on a spot in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. (Source: Football Insider)
Bids of over €35 million (£30.5 million, $41 million) will be entertained for Zirkzee, with United keen to immediately reinvest those funds in a new striker. (Source: Mark Brus)
Some of Man Utd’s summer signings are among the “most disillusioned” under Ruben Amorim, frustrated that the promises made to them—tactically and otherwise—have not yet been fulfilled. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Crystal Palace are looking at Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong as a potential replacement for Marc Guéhi. (Source: The Sun)
Liverpool want to sign Guéhi but have identified Crystal Palace teammate Maxence Lacroix as a possible alternative. (Source: TODOmercadoWEB)
Manchester City would be ready to send Rodri to Real Madrid in a straight swap for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, believing the injury-plagued Spain international can no longer generate a significant transfer fee. (Source: Defensa Central)
Bayern Munich have reached out to Arsenal to discuss a possible move for Dutch defender Jürrien Timber, who has firmly closed the door to the Bundesliga leaders and is progressing towards a new contract. (Source: Mark Brus)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is hopeful of using his links with former employers Brentford to beat Liverpool to the signature of center back Nathan Collins. (Source: Football Insider)
19-year-old Vasco da Gama winger Rayan is attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, all of whom have the financial strength to outbid fellow suitors AC Milan and Roma. (Source: Calciomercato.it)
West Ham United are readying a bid of €40 million (£34.9 million, $46.9 million) for Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, having been impressed by his form since his departure from Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for 19-year-old Aston Villa defender Yasin Özcan, who joined the Villans this summer for €8 million (£7 million, $9.4 million) before being sent on loan to Anderlecht. (Source: Robin Bairner)
La Liga
Real Madrid have joined Man City in pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović. (Source: Fichajes)
Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid officials to monitor Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is unhappy at Anfield following his switch from Bayer Leverkusen, in the hope of striking a cut-price deal next summer. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona and Chelsea have joined Real Madrid and Arsenal in pursuit of 16-year-old Club Tijuana sensation Gilberto Mora. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Benfica defender Gonçalo Oliveira is emerging as a target for Barcelona, who recently held a meeting with the teenager’s agent. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has laughed off interest from Man Utd, making it clear he has no interest in joining the Red Devils because of their record of damaging the careers of Madrid players who make the move to Old Trafford. (Source: Defensa Central)