Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Join Yildiz Race; Barcelona’s Rashford Blow
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has received interest from clubs in Major League Soccer, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and La Liga, but none have been able to meet his wage demands and a switch to Saudi Arabia, where he stands to earn over £1 million ($1.3 million) per week, is seen as most likely. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Also linked with an exit from Liverpool is center back Ibrahima Konaté. With Inter exploring a January move, the Reds would be ready to sell for just €15 million (£13.2 million, $17.6 million) to avoid losing him for free next summer. (Source: L’Interista)
Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz will have his pick of England’s elite clubs. Liverpool are the latest to express an interest, joining Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Elsewhere, Man Utd’s search for a new right back has seen scouts watch Sporting CP’s Maxi Araújo, Benfica’s Samuel Dahl, Lorient’s Arsène Kouassi and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal continue to track young Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas, who is being lined up for a transfer to the Emirates Stadium next summer. (Source: ESPN Deportes)
Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion center back Jan Paul van Hecke but will wait until next summer for a better chance at convincing the Seagulls to sell. (Source: Football Insider)
Spurs could, however, lose young winger Yang Min-hyeok to Real Madrid, who have been impressed by the 19-year-old’s performances on loan with Portsmouth. (Source: Fichajes)
After failing with an approach during the summer, Newcastle United remain admirers of Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi, although it is Juventus who are leading the chase for his signature. (Source: Sport Witness)
AC Milan have agreed terms with West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug over a six-month loan deal and are now trying to convince the Hammers. (Source: Calciomercato)
Chelsea and Man City have both held talks with the father of 16-year-old Bayern Munich defender Cassiano Kiala, hailed by many inside the club as one of their top talents. (Source: The Mirror)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is pushing for a new contract to be handed to midfielder Emiliano Buendía, having been impressed by his performances following his return from loan. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is adamant the club will not meet Crystal Palace’s asking price of €90 million (£79 million, $105.6 million) for midfielder Adam Wharton. (Source: Defensa Central)
Marcus Rashford has warned Barcelona he does not intend to take a significant pay cut to complete a permanent move to the club once his loan from Man Utd expires next summer, with his demands currently significantly higher than Barça are prepared to offer. (Source: El Nacional)
Borussia Dortmund are prepared to demand €50 million (£43.9 million, $58.7 million) for center back Nico Schlotterbeck. Barcelona are fighting to beat Bayern Munich and Liverpool to his signature. (Source: BILD)
Charlotte FC are looking to make Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann the next MLS superstar but face significant competition from the riches of UAE side Al Wahda. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid are the latest side to express an interest in Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız, whose tense contract negotiations are also being watched by Arsenal and Chelsea. (Source: La Stampa)