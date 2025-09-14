Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Eyes €130 Million Premier League Raid; Salah Chased by La Liga Giants
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have tabled a record-shattering offer worth €130 million (£112.5 million, $152.5 million) for Manchester City’s Phil Foden ahead of the Saudi Pro League’s transfer deadline day on Sept. 23. Such a sum would make Foden the most expensive Englishman of all time. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United’s number one midfield target remains Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, but there is growing interest in Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson. The deep-lying controller will cost at least £70 million ($94.9 million) but has shown no signs of pushing for a move. (Source: Football Insider)
Xabi Alonso is a keen admirer of Manchester United’s wantaway midfielder Kobbie Mainoo but Real Madrid would only consider a January move for the England international in two scenarios; a serious injury is suffered by one of their existing players or Dani Ceballos is sold. (Source: Defensa Central)
Despite concrete interest from the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is prioritizing a move to Liverpool. The England international is expected to cost £60 million ($81.3 million). (Source: DaveOCKOP)
Arsenal are “100%” confident that William Saliba and Bukayo Saka will both stay in north London in the face of uncertainty over their rapidly expiring contracts. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea scouts were impressed with Kenan Yıldız’s performance for Juventus against Inter in this weekend’s Derby d’Italia. The Turkish forward remains one of the Blues’ top targets and will cost upwards of €80 million (£69.2 million, $93.8 million). (Source: Mark Brus)
United and Paris Saint-Germain are both vying for the signature of Dayot Upamecano as he looks to run down his Bayern Munich contract. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Real Madrid are considering a sensational move for Mohamed Salah once his Liverpool contract expires in 2027, in a repeat of the tactic which got Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Spanish capital. (Source: Football Insider)
PSG are credited with serious interest in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who would command a fee of at least €70 million ($82.1 million). (Source: El Nacional)
In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid are weighing up a new contract for Rodrygo following a summer of transfer intrigue. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Barcelona have not closed the door to all offers for Dani Olmo in 2026. If the playmaker’s injury issues persist, the Catalans could accept a bid from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola pushes his club to pursue Olmo. (Source: El Nacional)
Leicester City’s teenage starlet Jeremy Monga has surprisingly been identified by Real Madrid as a leading contender to replace Vinicius Junior. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are confident about keeping Erling Haaland despite Real Madrid’s best attempts to lure him away from the Etihad. (Source: Football Insider)