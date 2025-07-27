Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Eyes Man Utd Misfit; Chelsea Braced for €250 Million Palmer Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are lining up a bid for Manchester United’s unwanted winger Antony, UOL report.
United have already rejected an offer of €20 million (£17.5 million, $23.5 million) from Real Betis for half of Antony’s player rights, per SPORT.
Arsenal’s injured forward Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a shock switch across north London by CaughtOffside. The Brazilian striker is thought to be a target for Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur, while there is also interest from Newcastle United.
While a deal for Jesus could go through, the Gunners are expected to rebuff any offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko or Leandro Trossard in a shock twist in approach detailed by Football Transfers.
Liverpool target Alexander Isak has turned down a record-breaking contract offer from Al Hilal riddled with eye-watering clauses which would have made him one of the best-paid players in football history, Mundo Deportivo claim.
Manchester City are preparing a record-shattering bid worth €250 million (£218.5 million, $293.7 million) for Cole Palmer, Fichajes boldly insist. The City academy graduate only joined Chelsea two years ago for a fraction of that fee (£45 million, $60.5 million).
Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham are all credited with interest in Al Hilal’s former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović by CaughtOffside.
The Magpies have also been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško. However, the former Arsenal target is thought to prefer a move to Manchester United, per Guido Schäfer.
La Liga
In a bid to finally quash Real Madrid’s lingering interest in Rodri, Manchester City plan on handing the Spaniard a new five-year contract, so say Fichajes.
Barcelona would be willing to part ways with academy product Gerard Martín for as little as €15 million ($17.6 million), according to El Nacional. There is thought to be interest from multiple Premier League clubs in the Spanish left back.
Xabi Alonso has already decided to cast off Raúl Asencio, putting the center back’s future in the Spanish capital very much at risk, per OK Diario.
Ronaldo is not content with a raid of Manchester United. The Al Nassr captain is supposedly leading the charge to snap up Andreas Christensen from Barcelona this summer, Fichajes claim.