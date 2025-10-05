Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Eyes Ex-Man Utd Teammate; Rodri Attracts £130 Million Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are thought to be interested in his former Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire, who will be out of contract in June. Fellow Saudi Pro League side, Al Ettifaq, are also monitoring the defender. (Source: The Mirror)
Chelsea had an offer worth as much as €68 million (£59.3 million, $79.8 million) for Kenan Yıldız rejected by Juventus over the summer, but the Blues have not yet given up hope of luring the Turkish star to Stamford Bridge. (Source: TuttoJuve)
Rather than return for Marc Guéhi, Liverpool could snap up his Crystal Palace teammate Maxence Lacroix in January. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal have been tipped to make a surprise offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery. The Frenchman is valued at €80 million (£69.8 million, $93.9 million) and is also a target for Manchester City. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea’s pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been complicated by Bayern Munich’s interest in the France international who will be available on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd could reignite their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez in January. (Source: Football Insider)
PSG have a long-running admiration for Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who is also thought to be of interest for Real Madrid. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Newcastle did not insert a buy-back clause into the deal which sent Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, paving the way for Manchester United to have a clean run at signing the England international. (Source: TEAMtalk)
West Ham United have been credited with serious interest in a January loan move for Real Madrid’s young Brazilian star Endrick. Spanish sides Valencia and Real Sociedad are also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Source: Fichajes)
After a brief spell at Bayer Leverkusen, former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could return to management at Ajax as soon as January. (Source: De Telegraaf)
La Liga
Real Madrid are lining up bid worth a staggering £130 million ($175.2 million) for Manchester City midfielder Rodri. (Source: Daily Star)
Eduardo Camavinga could go the other way, swapping Madrid for Manchester next summer should Pep Guardiola’s side table an offer worth €60 million (£52.3 million, $70.4 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are very keen on securing a deal for Levante’s young sensation Etta Eyong as a youthful replacement for Robert Lewandowski next season. However, the 21-year-old will cost €30 million ($35.2 million) and is a target for several Premier League clubs. (Source: Sport)
The door to a sensational Real Madrid return for Achraf Hakimi has “never been closed” but it would take a hefty sum to extract the Paris Saint-Germain defender from a contract which stretches until 2029. (Source: Marca)
Jude Bellingham is thought to be unhappy with Xabi Alonso’s management style and has let his “displeasure” be known to those in Real Madrid’s hierarchy. (Source: Radioestadio Noche)