Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Makes Man Utd Transfer Demand, Liverpool Hold Osimhen Talks
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded Al Nassr sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho before he puts pen to paper on a new contract, Fichajes writes. A move could be possible as the Saudi Arabian side have missed out on the signing of Liverpool forward Luís Diaz.
Man Utd will start the bidding for Garnacho at £70 million ($94.9 million), The Independent adds. Aston Villa and Chelsea are interested in keeping him in the Premier League, while Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli are all keen.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is aware of interest from Man Utd, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims. The Red Devils are considering proposing a swap bid which would take Joshua Zirkzee to Naples in exchange.
But Man Utd may not be the only side pursuing Osimhen as TBR Football names Liverpool as rival suitors. Arne Slot’s side held talks with the striker before he rejected a move to Al Hilal.
Al Hilal are desperate to sign a new superstar this summer and have moved Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva up their shortlist, Santi Aouna reports. Silva is approaching the final year of his contract and is unlikely to sign an extension.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a new center back this summer and, according to The Athletic, Crystal Palace star Marc Guéhi is emerging as a major target. Unfortunately for the Gunners, they may struggle to convince Guéhi due to the significant competition for minutes at the Emirates Stadium.
Incoming Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has made it clear he wants to see Mathys Tel signed permanently this summer, per TEAMtalk. The French forward would be open to remaining at the club.
Juventus have launched a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, TuttoJuve states. The 27-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge by ”mutual agreement”.
Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro has informed Newcastle United of his willingness to play as a right winger in an attempt to speed up a move to St James’ Park, according to TBR Football. The Brazil international could be available for below £60 million ($81.3 million).
La Liga
Martín Zubimendi is waiting to listen to an approach from Real Madrid, COPE reports. The Spain midfielder does have an agreement with Arsenal but has not yet finalised a move.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has received offers from Man Utd, AC Milan and Galatasaray, per El Nacional. Talks are on over a possible contract termination to speed up a summer exit.
Jürgen Klopp has contacted Real Madrid on behalf of RB Leipzig to try and sign 18-year-old center back Diego Aguado, according to DefensaCentral. Leipzig are prepared to agree to a buy-back clause to beat Borussia Dortmund to a deal.
Atlético Madrid are chasing the signature of AC Milan left back Theo Hernández, L'Équipe writes. He wants to leave his current employers and has just turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.
MLS
The Colorado Rapids have agreed a deal worth $1.6 million for Shakhtar Donetsk center back Stav Lemkin, according to The Denver Post. Because of his loan with Maccabi Tel Aviv, the move might not be completed until later this summer.
FC Cincinnati face fresh competition in pursuit of Rangers winger Ross McCausland as the Daily Record name Cardiff City as the latest side to join the race for his signature.