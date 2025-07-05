Transfer Rumors: Ronaldo Requests Real Madrid Star; Man Utd Make Nkunku Approach
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United will have to pay £35 million to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, The Mirror reports. Alejandro Garnacho could move in the opposite direction but is unlikely to be involved in a direct swap deal.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are considering loaning out Estêvão due to the competiton for minutes in attack, per Fichajes. Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to get a deal over the line.
A move to Bayern Munich for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will be “extremely difficult”, according to Christian Falk, as a number of senior officials at the German side are not convinced he represents an upgrade on their current wingers.
Napoli have moved Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, a target for Man Utd, to the top of their wish list. Calciomercato claims the Serie A champions are now unlikely to pursue Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez.
Arsenal are ready to improve their offer for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, A BOLA reports. The Gunners are still expected to fall around £10 million ($13.6 million) short of his asking price, however.
Following the departure of Kyle Walker, Manchester City have opened talks with Inter over right back Denzel Dumfries, FootballTransfers states. The Dutchman has a release clause of €25 million (£21.6 million, $29.4 million) which is active until July 15.
West Ham United are hopeful that Chelsea will outbid Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of Mohammed Kudus, ExWHUEmployee notes. The Hammers want as close to his £85 million ($115.9 million) release clause.
Inter defender Yann Bisseck is a top target for Aston Villa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. However, BirminghamLive suggests that is not the case.
Newcastle United could consider PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko if they fail to strike a deal for Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga. Football Insider states the Belgium international would be interested in such a move.
La Liga
Real Madrid are readying a bid of close to €100 million ($117.8 million) for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, per Fichajes. Xabi Alonso sees the Portugal international as his dream replacement for Luka Modrić.
After missing out on Nico Williams, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants to use the funds to sign more than one new player. El Nacional names Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries as his dream targets.
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão is also under consideration, according to SPORT. He could be signed for a fee of €70 million ($82.4 million).
Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al Nassr to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, Sky Sports Switzerland reports. The Brazilian would prefer a move to the Premier League, where Arsenal are considering making a move.
Villarreal have joined the race to sign Nice striker Evann Guessand, Foot Mercato claims. Reports elsewhere have named West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers as suitors of the 24-year-old.