Transfer Rumors: Salah Receives Lucrative European Offer; Estevao Attracts €120 Million Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Despite his explosive statements, Mohamed Salah has not asked to leave Liverpool. Instead, his comments are viewed as an attempt to force the club’s hand in the exit of Arne Slot. Were the Dutch boss to be ousted, Steven Gerrard has readied himself to step in as an interim managerial solution. (Source: Indykalia)
Galatasaray have emerged as an interested suitor in the race for Salah’s signature. The Turkish giants are willing to play the unhappy Liverpool star as much as $20 million in annual salary. (Source: Fichajes)
Saudi Pro League clubs Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are the leading suitors for Salah, with transfer bids of between €80–100 million (£69.9–87.3 million, $93.2–116.5 million) thought to be on the cards in January. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Harry Kane is playing the role of agent in a bid to convince Marc Guéhi to join Bayern Munich over the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: TZ)
Manchester City are prepared to make Estêvão their most expensive ever signing with an offer of €120 million (£104.8 million, $139.8 million) on the table. City would also be willing to double his wages. Chelsea, understandably, are strongly against any sale. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United target Ederson has ceased negotiations with Atalanta over a new contract, driving down his €50 million ($43.8 million, $58.2 million) valuation as he tiptoes towards the expiration of his current deal in 2027. Juventus and Atlético Madrid have also been credited with interest in the Brazilian midfielder. (Source: Alfredo Pedulla)
Arsenal have elbowed their way into the transfer battle for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. The Gunners have been credited with a “remarkable” pursuit of a player who is also keenly coveted by Liverpool. (Source: Le10)
Newcastle United are among an eclectic list of suitors willing to save Axel Disasi from his spell in Chelsea’s bomb squad. The Magpies will have to joust with Premier League rivals West Ham United for the Frenchman’s services, while Galatasaray and Juve are also in the mix. (Source: CaughtOffside)
In the race to sign Man Utd misfit striker Joshua Zirkzee, a club with their own stable of unreliable goalscorers has surprisingly emerged as the leading contender. Roma can already count upon Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson to flounder in front of goal and now they are trying to add a player who went 364 days between Premier League goals. (Source: Football Insider)
Athletic Club’s prodigious central midfielder Mikel Jauregizar is on the radar of Aston Villa. If Unai Emery hopes to extract this academy graduate from his boyhood club, he will have to stump up €60 million (£52.4 million, $69.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
PSG are prepared to match Manchester United’s offer of €100 million (£87.3 million, $116.5 million) for Real Madrid’s unsettled midfielder Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)
Not content with clashing twice per season in El Clásico, Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in the transfer market. The La Liga giants are both chasing after Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck who only has 18 months left on his current contract. (Source: Flashscore)
The Clásico transfer scramble also extends to Kobbie Mainoo. The Manchester United midfielder is reportedly seeking a temporary move away from Old Trafford in January, prompting both Barcelona and Real Madrid to raise their hands in the race for the 20-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan are set to hold a meeting with Pini Zahavi amid rumors of ditching his client Christopher Nkunku six months after he signed for the club. The prospect of a deal for Robert Lewandowski, another striker represented by Zahavi, will also be a point of discussion. (Source: Calciomercato)
Andreas Christensen, Marc-André ter Stegen and Roony Bardghji have been put up for sale by Hansi Flick to raise funds for further investment at Barcelona in January. (Source: El Nacional)
MLS
A long-term target for several MLS clubs, Antoine Griezmann is thought to be the subject of a hulking offer from the Saudi Pro League. A contract of more than €30 million ($34.9 million) per season has been floated—figures which no club in the U.S., or Atlético Madrid, can come close to matching. (Source: Fichajes)
Despite speculation to the contrary, Timo Werner is no longer considered an option for Inter Miami. (Source: The Athletic)
FC Cincinnati’s attacking midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela has inspired approaches from multiple unnamed MLS clubs. (Source: Tom Bogert)