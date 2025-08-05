Transfer Rumors: Salah to Leave Liverpool; Barcelona Hatch Haaland Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Antony is battling to convince Manchester United to accept another loan bid from Real Betis but, according to Cadena SER, is still open to joining a different club. Offers from teams in the Champions League would be entertained.
Mohamed Salah has already decided to leave Liverpool in the summer of 2026, FootballTransfers claims. The plan is to seal a move to Saudi Arabia which would see Liverpool net a sizeable transfer fee.
Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos, with CaughtOffside claiming Liverpool see the 24-year-old as a potential signing for the future.
West Ham United have joined the race to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, talkSPORT reports. Crystal Palace, Fulham and Juventus are all interested in the 30-year-old, who wants to stay in London.
Interest from Arsenal has complicated Inter’s pursuit of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, TEAMtalk claims. Inter are the only side readying a formal bid but are not prepared to meet Atalanta’s asking price.
Roma are chasing Manchester City midfielder Claudio Echeverri, according to Corriere dello Sport. City’s request of a simple loan has been rejected but Roma are prepared to agree to a deal which would include both an option to buy worth €33 million (£28.7 million, $38.2 million) and a buy-back clause of €40 million (£34.8 million, $46.3 million).
Ollie Watkins is keen to swap Aston Villa for Man Utd this summer, per The Sun, and a bid of £40 million ($53.2 million) could be enough to get a deal done.
Sunderland are ready to make a bid of €30 million (£26.1 million, $34.7 million) for Sevilla center back Loïc Badé, Fichajes claims. The 25-year-old, who recently turned down an approach from Bournemouth, has previously been linked with Liverpool.
Liverpool and Newcastle have both expressed interest in signing Arsenal target Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes, TBR Football writes. The 20-year-old center back is not for sale, however.
West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the Premier League sides interested in signing Liverpool winger Ben Doak, David Lynch reports.
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to loan out young striker Endrick, per Fichajes, as manager Xabi Alonso is not planning to give him a significant role.
Endrick had even agreed a loan deal to Real Sociedad earlier this summer, COPE claims, but his injury setback at the Club World Cup saw the move collapse.
Intermediaries working on behalf of Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to Real Madrid over Rodrygo, MARCA states. A response has not yet been issued but Madrid are not interested in anything less than €70 million (£61 million, $81 million).
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants a blockbuster signing to help seal his re-election in 2026 and, according to Fichajes, has three players in his sights. There is confidence Erling Haaland could be signed from Man City for €120 million (£104.5 million, $138.9 million), but Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez and PSG’s Bradley Barcola are seen as alternative targets.
Iñaki Peña wants to leave Barcelona and sporting director Deco is working to seal an exit but, per AS, plans are on hold as he is currently the only senior goalkeeper registered in the La Liga squad.