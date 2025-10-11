Transfer Rumors: Salah Offered Liverpool Exit; Real Madrid Hold Haaland Talks
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are open to selling midfielder Bruno Fernandes and have held talks with Saudi Arabian officials over a blockbuster sale in 2026. (Source: United In Focus)
Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea in pursuit of Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. (Source: Christian Falk)
Turkish giants Galatasaray are plotting a move to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah when he eventually leaves Anfield and could even explore a deal for the Egypt international as early as January. (Source: Nefes)
Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool are ready to make January bids for Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi in the hope of striking a deal before either Barcelona or Real Madrid can conclude talks over a free transfer. (Source: SPORT)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is keen on a reunion with Brentford winger Kevin Schade at the end of the season. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Lyon winger Malick Fofana is expected to attract interest from a number of clubs in 2026, with both Chelsea and Liverpool among his admirers. (Source: Mark Brus)
Manchester City will listen to offers of around €65 million (£56.6 million, $75.4 million) for midfielder Rodri next summer. Whether Real Madrid would be interested in the Spain international is not yet known. (Source: Defensa Central)
Aston Villa walked away from negotiations with Inter right back Denzel Dumfries over his high wage demands. The Dutchman wants to move to the Premier League and is hoping for an approach from Chelsea, Man Utd or Tottenham. (Source: Interlive)
Sources close to West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá have laughed off reports he could return to Brazil in the January transfer window. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to re-open talks with Newcastle United over a loan deal for striker William Osula after negotiations during the summer broke down late on. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford is prepared to reject interest from Paris Saint-Germain as he has his heart set on completing a permanent transfer to Barcelona next summer. (Source: The Mirror)
Real Madrid have been informed that they will have to pay at least £120 million ($160 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. (Source: Fichajes)
Officials from Real Madrid have spoken with the representatives of Man City striker Erling Haaland over a potential transfer next summer. Los Blancos could be armed with a significant budget if they sell winger Vinicius Junior to Saudi Arabia for €250 million (£217.6 million, $290.1 million). (Source: Mark Brus)
AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and RB Leipzig are all tracking Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, but the strongest interest comes from Arsenal and Tottenham, who are willing to do whatever it takes to sign the Türkiye international. (Source: Grada 3)
Chelsea and Liverpool both hope to sign Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo but are unlikely to be able to convince the La Liga side to sell in January. (Source: Football Insider)