Transfer Rumors: Salah Nears Liverpool Exit; Man Utd Eye Fernandes Sale
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been warned that they must self-fund a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in January, with dealmakers refusing to add to the budgets which have already been allocated. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
Instead, Salah is closing in on a loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who have promised a bumper salary to the Egyptian and are trying to convince Liverpool to agree to a deal without having to pay a fee. (Source: Ahmet Konanç)
Salah’s agent has spoken to clubs in Serie A about a possible transfer but none have the required finances to pay his wages. (Source: Romain Molina)
Manchester United are interested in a January loan move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in a low-risk deal which could include the option for a future transfer. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Potentially funding a midfield rebuild at Man Utd could be the sale of Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are “increasingly open” to selling in a deal worth around £70 million ($93.8 million), with Saudi Arabian sides Al Hilal and Al Ittihad showing the strongest interest. (Source: Mark Brus)
Bayern Munich will make a bid of €120 million (£105.1 million, $140.8 million) to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Meanwhile, Bayern are ready to make a formal contract offer to Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi on Jan. 1 to try and beat the rest of Europe’s elite to his signature. (Source: Sky Germany)
Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to shatter their wage structure in the hope of convincing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo to snub interest from both Manchester City and Liverpool. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea have moved ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit and are now seen as the frontrunners. (Source: The i Paper)
Arsenal have added Borussia Dortmund’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Diant Ramaj to their list of targets after being impressed by his performances on loan with Heidenheim. (Source: sport.de)
Tino Livramento is expected to delay a decision on a new contract with Newcastle until the end of the season and is thought to be keeping his options open amid long-term interest from Man City. (Source: Daily Mail)
Lazio would be open to selling striker Taty Castellanos to West Ham United, with manager Maurizio Sarri hoping to raise around £22 million ($29.5 million) to replace him with Atlético Madrid’s Giacomo Raspadori. (Source: Guilio Cardone)
La Liga
Real Madrid have warned Vinicius Junior they will not improve their latest contract offer. If he declines, he will be made available for sale next summer. (Source: Le Journal du Real)
Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez is keen to bring Man City winger Jérémy Doku to Real Madrid after being impressed by his midweek performance in the Champions League. (Source: Fichajes)
Atlético Madrid have indicated an interest in Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Julián Alvarez. Barcelona are open to signing the winger after his loan from Man Utd and using him as part of a swap deal, with Atléti demanding a further €70 million (£61.3 million, $82.1 million). (Source: El Nacional)
Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, is prepared to accept a huge pay cut in order to sign a new contract with Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Galatasaray are looking to sign Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger in January. The German is open to offers as he approaches the end of his contract. (Source: Fanatik)