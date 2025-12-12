Transfer Rumors: Salah’s Surprise Liverpool Decision; Real Madrid Want Diaz
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have intensified their interest in veteran center back Sergio Ramos as he prepares to depart Monterrey on a free transfer, believing he is the ideal target to bolster their defense at a low cost. (Source: Fichajes)
A number of clubs in the Premier League are preparing “concrete offers” which would exceed €100 million (£87.4 million, $116.6 million) for Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. (Source: kicker)
Despite his fiery outburst, Mohamed Salah has no intention of leaving Liverpool in January. (Source: The Sun)
On the other hand, Salah is pushing Liverpool to agree to terminate his contract next month and is not planning to apologize or back down from his comments against the club and manager Arne Slot. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool are looking at Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as an increasingly popular replacement for Salah, although the French side are in no mood to sell. (Source: Mark Brus)
Chelsea are considering trying to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in January in the hope of beating Man Utd to his signature, with the Red Devils preferring to wait until the summer. (Source: Si Phillips)
Meanwhile, Chelsea are leading the race to sign striker Joaquín Panichelli from sister side Strasbourg. The Argentine has admirers from Aston Villa, Man Utd and Barcelona. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Chelsea are also “lurking with intent” over frustrated Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Roma’s hopes of signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel are fading as the Frenchman is increasingly happy with life under Thomas Frank, having been added to the club’s Champions League squad. (Source: Il Messaggero)
Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David is prepared to snub a move to West Ham United as he is not interested in leaving a Champions League club for one in a relegation battle. (Source: talkSPORT)
Arsenal have identified Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and versatile AC Milan forward Rafael Leão as long-term attacking targets. (Source: Mark Brus)
Eintracht Frankfurt have agreed personal terms with Newcastle United striker William Osula ahead of a possible January bid. (Source: SPORT BILD)
La Liga
Manchester City failed with a summer move to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who emphatically rejected the approach directly. (Source: Fernando Burgos)
Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz is the latest name added to Real Madrid’s list of potential replacements for Vinicius Junior, joining Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, PSG’s Désiré Doué, Juventus’s Kenan Yıldız and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. (Source: Defensa Central)
Raphinha’s impressive form under Hansi Flick has seen Barcelona formally rule out a possible departure for the Brazil international next summer. (Source: SPORT)
Stuttgart have identified Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García as their dream target for the January transfer window but recognize a deal is going to be incredibly difficult to strike. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
17-year-old Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim is closing in on a move to Barcelona, where he will be initially registered with Barça Atlètic. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)