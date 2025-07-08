Transfer Rumors: Saliba Considers Real Madrid Move; Man Utd Handed Osimhen Ultimatum
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have opened talks with Atalanta over midfielder Ederson, GOAL reports. FourFourTwo adds that a price tag of €60 million (£51.7 million, $71.4 million) has been set.
Arsenal are looking at a creative payment structure which would allow them to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze without first raising funds, The Independent writes. Eze is keen to join the Gunners but there is a belief Liverpool could launch a rival bid.
Bayern Munich have also joined the race for Eze who, according to The Times, is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as well.
Nico González is considering a move away from Manchester City after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. El Nacional notes the midfielder has made it clear he would like to return to Barcelona one day.
Scouts from both Arsenal and Man City watched 18-year-old Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora in action at the Club World Cup, according to FootballTransfers. Arsenal lead the race as it stands, with Man Utd also known to be interested.
Feyenoord midfielder Quentin Timber, brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien, is interesting both Man Utd and Newcastle United but, per TEAMtalk, it is Inter who are winning the race for his signature.
The representatives of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen have contacted both Man Utd and Liverpool to warn the two Premier League giants that they must formalize offers for the Nigerian immediately if they want to sign him, TBR Football states. Osimhen is ready to negotiate a permanent return to Galatasaray if no offers arrive.
Liverpool are ready to demand £43.2 million ($58.8 million), plus a further £4.3 million ($5.9 million) in add-ons, for Darwin Núñez amid interest from AC Milan, Gianluca Di Marzio reveals. Such a fee could be too high for the Rossoneri who, according to Matteo Moretto, have enquired about Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Aston Villa have approached Juventus over a reunion with midfielder Douglas Luiz, Tuttosport writes. Leeds United and Everton are both interested.
Unai Emery is adamant he will not sell John McGinn this summer, with BBC Sport reporting on Villa’s refusal to entertain interest from Everton.
La Liga
Barcelona are weighing up a blockbuster move for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez this summer, Fichajes claims. A deal would have to exceed €100 million ($117.3 million) and Barça are currently exploring how to make such a transfer fit into their current limitations.
Luis Díaz has demanded a clause in contract negotiations with Barcelona which would see him compensated financially if he cannot be registered, AS states. The Liverpool forward would not demand a free transfer, unlike Nico Williams.
Marcus Rashford has assured Barcelona that he will wait until the very end of the summer transfer window to seal a move to Camp Nou, according to El Nacional. He has already knocked back offers from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.
Real Madrid have resumed negotiations with Benfica over left back Álvaro Carreras, MARCA reports. An agreement has already been reached over personal terms.
Arsenal have offered center back William Saliba a lucrative contract extension but, according to Le10Sport, the Frenchman is undecided over whether to sign. He is aware of interest from Real Madrid and knows a new deal will end his chances of moving to the Santiago Bernabéu.