Transfer Rumors: Saudi Pro League Chase Messi, Donnarumma Wanted by Man Utd, Man City
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of four-striker shortlist as they look to build on the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, CaughtOffside state. The Red Devils are keeping close tabs on Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Randal Kolo Muani and Crystal Palace talisman Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Manchester City are keeping an eye on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fichajes. The 26-year-old was coy about his future in the aftermath of PSG’s Champions League win but could yet extend his contract despite City’s interest. Manchester United are also looking at Donnarumma as a potential Andre Onana replacement, CaughtOffside claim.
Arsenal intend to back Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window, potentially by bringing in Nico Williams from Athletic Club or Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich, per Sky Sports. The pair have been extensively linked to the Emirates Stadium already, with spending set to continue after Martin Zubimendi's proposed £51 million ($68.6 million) switch from Real Sociedad.
Napoli are the current frontrunners to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, The Guardian report, and could agree a deal for as little as £40 million ($53.8 million).
Garnacho would prefer to stay in the Premier League, The Sun say, potentially handing a major boost to interested party Chelsea.
Just two clubs remain in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, CaughtOffside report: Chelsea, who are the current favourites to sign the Frenchman, and Liverpool.
Manchester City are considering offering a new contract to 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, The Express write, as they also look to secure moves for AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.
Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sack manager Ange Postecoglou, Football Insider claim, despite claiming a place in next season’s Champions League by ending their 17-year trophy drought with victory in the Europa League. Postecoglou has paid the price for the club finishing 17th in the Premier League.
Manchester United hold an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan, Ben Jacobs claims, and could make a surprise bid for the former Villarreal star.
Newcastle United will look to move for Manchester City outcast Jack Grealish if Anthony Gordon joins Liverpool, Football Insider write. The 29-year-old has been frozen out of Pep Guardiola’s plans and could revive his career at St James’s Park amid renewed interest in Gordon from the new Premier League champions.
Aston Villa have stepped up their efforts to replace Emiliano Martinez this summer, Fichajes report, with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, who could cost £40 million ($53.8 million), on the clubs radar.
La Liga and Europe
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Fichajes state, but convincing the Ligue 1 giants to sell is an entirely different matter. The Portuguese central midfielder would command a fee of at least €100 million ($113.4 million) and that’s not an amount Pérez is willing to spend.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta views AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as a Galactico level signing, El Nacional claim, and will prioritise a move for him over the likes of Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford.
Atlético Madrid have identified Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa as a potential target, AS report. The Italian joined Liverpool for €15 million ($17 million) in the summer of 2024 but is likely to be available for less after a difficult first year at Anfield.
Paris Saint-Germain, fresh from their Champions League success, are hoping to sign Argentine teenager Franco Mastantuono ahead of Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano reports. Talks have been ongoing for weeks but are yet to reach an agreement, though PSG are acutely aware of interest from elsewhere.
Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Andriy Lunin in the region of €25 million to €30 million ($28.3 million to $34 million), Defensa Central write. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is behind Thibaut Courtois in the selection pecking order and has seen other goalkeepers linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has told BILD that he will be staying at the club next season and that succeeding with La Liga’s new champions is the only thing on his mind.
Bayern Munich are one of four clubs interested in signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, i News report. The attacking midfielder, who scored the only goal of the FA Cup final, is also interesting Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
MLS
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are once again attempting to lure Lionel Messi to the Middle East, TEAMtalk report, and have opened talks with his representatives over a potential move from Inter Miami. It's not yet known which of PIF’s four clubs—Al Ahli, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr— he would be lined up to join.
CONCACAF Champions Cup finalists Cruz Azul are still pushing to sign Luca Orellano from FC Cincinnati, GIVEMESPORT state, but are yet to make an official bid for the 25-year-old.