Transfer Rumors: Slot Facing Liverpool Sack; Real Madrid’s €350 Million Flash Sale
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, citing his high wage demands are well outside of their new salary structure. (Source: Christian Falk)
The Liverpool board have warned Arne Slot that results and performances need to improve immediately, with significant figures growing concerned about the performance of his expensively assembled squad. Failure to turn things around soon could cost the Dutchman his job. (Source: Fichajes)
In the face of competition from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a contract extension with center back Willian Pacho. (Source: Le Parisien)
Juventus have warned Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur that midfielder Khéphren Thuram is not for sale, but this could simply be a ploy to raise his price tag. (Source: Tutto Juve)
Meanwhile, striker Dušan Vlahović is expected to leave Juventus in 2026 when his contract expires. The Serbia international is favoring a move to Tottenham. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea are in a strong position to sign Strasbourg right back Guela Doué ahead of Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. His price tag of €30 million (£26.1 million, $35 million) has already scared off some suitors. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is personally driving a move for Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde and has spoken with sporting director Deco about a January transfer. (Source: E-Notícies)
Newcastle United and Tottenham have both joined the race to sign 19-year-old Vasco da Gama winger Rayan in recent weeks. Scouts from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all known admirers. (Source: TBR Football)
Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney wants to return to the Premier League in January to make a late push for England’s World Cup squad, with West Ham United already working on a deal. (Source: Alan Nixon)
La Liga
Real Madrid are ready to make a formal bid to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi when the January transfer window opens, with an offer of around €30 million (£26.1 million, $35 million) set to be submitted. (Source: Real Madrid Confidencial)
Barcelona have reignited their interest in Marseille striker Mason Greenwood and sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action for Marseille at the weekend. (Source: TBR Football)
Endrick has accepted the need to leave Real Madrid on loan in January in a bid to make Brazil’s squad for the World Cup. (Source: Pepe Álvarez)
Officials at Real Madrid have concerns about the consistency of wingers Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo and are open to replacing both players next summer. Los Blancos believe they could raise as much as €350 million (£304 million, $408.2 million) by entertaining offers from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. (Source: Fichajes)
After Barcelona have finalized a new contract for defender Eric García, they will turn their attention towards agreeing an extension for Ferran Torres. (Source: SPORT)