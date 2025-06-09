Transfer Rumors: Ten Hag Eyes New Man Utd Reunion, Alonso Wants Three Real Madrid Sales
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Following reports of interest in Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag has been tipped to pursue Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund by United in Focus. The Denmark international also has interest from AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.
Man Utd have made it clear that Højlund is available for the right price, but Corriere dello Sport state the Red Devils have rejected a proposal from Inter which would have seen the Serie A side sign both Højlund and strike partner Joshua Zirkzee.
Tottenham Hotspur are the latest side to join the race for Man Utd winger Garnacho, per TodoFichajes. There is interest in the Argentina international from Aston Villa and Chelsea as well.
Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens has rejected a recent approach from Arsenal, according to TBR Football. The Englishman believes a move to Chelsea would be better for his career.
Aware of Aston Villa’s £80 million ($108.2 million) price tag, Chelsea have contacted the agents of England international Morgan Rogers, Simon Phillips claims. The 22-year-old is thought to be open to a move this summer.
Arsenal have reached an agreement over personal terms with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško, Just Arsenal Sources report. However, his €80 million (£67.5 million, $91.2 million) price tag remains a significant obstacle.
Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, per Fichajes. The Magpies want an initial loan but are prepared to agree to a mandatory purchase clause of €80 million (£67.5 million, $91.2 million).
Fiorentina striker Moise Kean is not interested in a move to Man Utd this summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb. An inability to offer European football has left Kean concerned about a future with the Red Devils.
Officials from Saudi Arabia have made contact with the entourage of Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, Santi Aouna states. The Uruguay international is now open to making the move to the Middle East.
La Liga
Xabi Alonso is ready to oversee a significant overhaul at Real Madrid this summer, Fichajes claim. Among those in line for departures are Fran García, David Alaba and Aurélien Tchouaméni.
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão has warned Barcelona that he is tired of waiting for the La Liga side to find the funds needed to make an offer. El Nacional state Bayern Munich are looking to take advantage.
Perhaps needing another attacking target, Fichajes name Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal as possible option for Barcelona. Sociedad are open to a sale for the right price.
Athletic Club are in talks over extending the contract of winger Nico Williams, Estadio Deportivo state. Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested but Athletic want to convince him to stay with a huge pay rise.