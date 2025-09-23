Transfer Rumors: Van Dijk Open to Liverpool Exit; Vinicius Jr Approached by Premier League Quartet
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are chasing a deal for Inter left back Federico Dimarco, who could be sold in January as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract. The Serie A side are reluctant to offer him a bumper new contract. (Source: Il Napolista)
Despite signing Senne Lammens in January, Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim believes the team needs an upgrade in goal and a new shot stopper will be a priority in the winter transfer window. (Source: The Sun)
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have all spoken with the representatives of Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who has been warned that he will be sold next summer if a new contract has not yet been agreed. (Source: TBR Football)
Man City are preparing for the eventual departure of midfield general Rodri and are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović. (Source: SportsBoom)
On the other hand, Man City are preparing a bid of €120 million (£104.7 million, $141.5 million) for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves. (Source: Fichajes)
AC Milan would prefer to sell goalkeeper Mike Maignan in January, rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer, opening the door to a winter move to Chelsea. (Source: Football Insider)
Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha wants to remain in the Premier League when his loan with Tottenham Hotspur expires and hopes to see Spurs trigger their transfer option worth around £27 million (€30.9 million, $36.5 million). (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Arsenal and Man City are leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown, who is also being monitored by Aston Villa, Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Aston Villa are already planning to sign Jadon Sancho next summer when his loan from Man Utd expires. (Source: National World)
Man City’s summer negotiations with Newcastle over right back Tino Livramento saw Pep Guardiola’s side ask about Bruno Guimarães, but the Magpies quickly ruled out doing a deal. (Source: Geordie Boot Boys)
La Liga
Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is looking at Real Madrid as his next destination despite interest from both Liverpool and Man City, He believes his time in the Premier League is over. (Source: Alan Nixon)
Atlético Madrid are hopeful of signing Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who is open to continuing his career away from Anfield. (Source: Fichajes)
Leaving Atlético could be midfielder Conor Gallagher. Crystal Palace, Man Utd and Tottenham are all keen on the Englishman but face having to pay over €60 million (£52.4 million, $70.7 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Real Madrid are prepared to stand firm on their contract offer to winger Vinícius Júnior, who will be allowed to leave on a free transfer if he does not lower his demands. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Barcelona are unlikely to extend the contract of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and want to replace him with Atlético’s Julián Alvarez, who is growing frustrated with life at this current club. (Source: El Nacional)
However, Frenkie de Jong is closing in on a new contract at Barcelona after an agreement over a four-year deal was finally struck. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)