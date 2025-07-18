Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr Offered €350 Million Saudi Switch; Sesko Wants Man Utd Move
Premier League
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is keen to join Manchester United this summer even without European football, GIVEMESPORT reports. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson are also on the Red Devils’ radar.
Another RB Leipzig talent, midfielder Xavi Simons, prefers a move to the Premier League over joining Bayern Munich, BILD states. The Dutchman’s new agent has links to Chelsea and plans to contact the Blues about a possible move.
Inter have contacted Man Utd to express interest in winger Jadon Sancho, per TBR Football. Juventus are currently in talks over a deal.
Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has requested the signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, Gianluca Di Marzio writes. The Saudi Arabian side are considering making a “massive” offer to convince the Magpies to sell.
Liverpool have not ended their interest in Isak despite pushing ahead with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké, according to Rousing The Kop, and would be prepared to bid for the Sweden international if he indicated an interest in making the move.
Similarly, Arsenal’s move for Noni Madueke will not impact their wish to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. CaughtOffside states the Gunners are ready to lodge a bid of €80 million (£69.2 million, $92.8 million).
Man Utd are ready to pay €30 million (£26 million, $34.8 million) for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, Aksam claims. The Turkish side do not want to sell and are holding out for a further €5 million (£4.3 million, $5.8 million).
Meanwhile, Galatasaray have offered €3 million (£2.6 million) to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, L’Équipe states. The Brazilian is in the final 12 months of his contract.
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to hijack Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Bournemouth center back Ilya Zabarnyi, Gianluca Di Marzio writes. Spurs are prepared to meet his asking price of €70 million (£60.6 million, $81.2 million).
Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix is another defender in Tottenham’s sights, L’Équipe adds.
La Liga
Officials from Saudi Arabia are prepared to break the world transfer record with an offer of €350 million (£302.8 million, $406.1 million) for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, per talkSPORT. The winger has been offered a five-year contract worth a whopping €1 billion (£865 million, $1.2 billion).
If Real Madrid do accept such an offer for Vinicius, indykalia claims they will pursue a move for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz.
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is keen on a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish side are growing concerned by his injury record.
Atlético Madrid are interested in a move for Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, Fichajes claims. His form on loan with Getafe in 2023–24 has seen him emerge as a key transfer target for Los Rojiblancos.
Barcelona are watching the situation of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak with a keen eye as they still hope to sign the Swede in the summer of 2026. El Nacional states talks are already on over a deal which could be worth just €80 million (£69.2 million, $92.8 million)—half the reported price tag this summer.
18-year-old Fluminense winger Riquelme Felipe is emerging as a target for Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The teenager has a clause in his contract allowing him to join a club outside of Brazil for free in March 2026.