Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr Considers January Exit From Real Madrid; Man Utd Rival Chelsea for Yildiz
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
While Barcelona hold a longstanding interest in signing Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, it is Liverpool who are now leading the race for the Argentina international’s signature. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız remains a target for Chelsea but now Manchester United and Arsenal have joined the race for his signature. The Serie A side are ready to offer him a new contract to try and end the speculation. (Source: Bianconera News)
If Man Utd decide to part ways with manager Ruben Amorim, they will look to hire one of Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Fulham’s Marco Silva or Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola. (Source: Football Insider)
Chelsea have been linked with Athletic Club striker Maroan Sannadi but the La Liga side have no interest in selling the 24-year-old in January. (Source: Africa Foot)
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to reignite their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho as early as January if the Brazil international continues to struggle for minutes. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Everton are prepared to block advances from both Liverpool and Man Utd for center back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Source: Football Insider)
Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are chasing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt who, as it stands, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. A January transfer is also a possibility. (Source: CaughtOffside)
There is interest in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus from both Everton and West Ham United. The Brazil international, who is currently out injured, is keen to find regular minutes ahead of the World Cup. (Source: FootballTransfers)
La Liga
Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is genuine but is not expected to lead to anything concrete in 2026. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Getafe are looking to sign Real Madrid duo Raúl Asencio and Gonzalo García on loan in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona will rival Bayern Munich for the signature of Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi as early as January, with Liverpool only prepared to reignite their interest as a free transfer next summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Vinicius Junior’s agent has spoken with Real Madrid about winger’s uncomfortable situation under manager Xabi Alonso. He is considering pursuing a move away from the club, perhaps even as early as January, if things do not improve. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Barcelona do not see Ferran Torres’s contract situation as a priority. The versatile winger’s current terms expire in 2027 but there is no rush to open talks over an extension. (Source: MARCA)