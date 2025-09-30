Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr, Palmer Offered Shock Moves; Man Utd Make Valverde Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are now seen as the leading contenders to sign Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi next summer, despite rival interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
A consortium led by Brooklyn Earick is very close to an agreement to buy Tottenham and is planning a stunning transfer spree which would see offers made for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer next summer. (Source: François Gallardo)
Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to reject an offer of €120 million (£104.8 million, $140.7 million) for midfielder João Neves from Man City. (Source: Fichajes)
Bukayo Saka is set to become the first Arsenal player to earn a weekly salary of over £300,000 ($403,000) when he signs his new contract. (Source: TBR Football)
Arsenal are demanding a fee of around £30 million ($40.3 million) to sell striker Gabriel Jesus. Such a fee is too high for AC Milan but Everton could soon make an offer. (Source: AS Roma Live)
Everton are prepared to reject all approaches for centre back Jarrad Branthwaite, a target for both Liverpool and Man Utd, in the January transfer window. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa and Man City have joined both Man Utd and Tottenham in pursuit of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but the Cherries remain adamant they will not sell their star forward. (Source: TBR Football)
New West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo could pursue a reunion with Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré in the January transfer window. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
Man Utd are ready to make an offer of €80 million (£69.9 million, $93.8 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and could even use Kobbie Mainoo as a makeweight in a swap deal. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Barcelona sporting director Deco has settled on Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez as his top target for the 2026 summer transfer window, but will not pay over €100 million ($117.2 million) for the Argentina international. (Source: El Nacional)
Benfica manager José Mourinho has requested the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz as a priority target. (Source: Fichajes)
Brahim is not prepared to accept the limited role given to him by Xabi Alonso and will pursue an exit from Real Madrid in January if things do not change. (Source: E-Notícies)
Emerging Barcelona starlet Dro Fernández plans to dismiss any and all approaches in favour of signing a new contract in Catalonia. Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and PSG have all been tracking the 17-year-old. (Source: TBR Football)
Sevilla are prepared to pay just €5 million (£4.4 million, $5.9 million) to turn Odysseas Vlachodimos’s loan from Newcastle United into a permanent deal, despite the Magpies paying £20 million (€22.9 million, $26.9 million) to sign him in 2024. The 31-year-old will push for the bid to be accepted as he wants to leave urgently. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)