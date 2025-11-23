Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Junior Considers Real Madrid Future, PSG Braced for €150 Million Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are said to be chasing Nico Williams with both sides prepared to offer €70 million (£61.5 million, $80.6 million) for the Spanish winger. His contract renewal over the summer could complicate an approach. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal and Manchester City are set to battle for Spanish U21 product Rodrigo Mendoza. The Elche midfielder is believed to have a release clause around £17.6 million ($23 million) and has been hailed as the heir to Cesc Fàbregas. (Source: Il Messagero)
Meanwhile, the Gunners are closing in on signing Bukayo Saka to a new deal. Negotiations are at the “final stages” and Saka’s expected to extend his stay until June 2030. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Everton plan to let Idrissa Gueye walk at the end of his contract as the Toffees plan a midfield revamp. Both Gueye and James Garner have featured heavily under David Moyes, with Scott McTominay floated as a target. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United are willing to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in the winter with Roma interested in bringing the Dutchman back to Serie A. Talks of a potential loan deal could include a buy obligation should Roma qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Yann Sommer has yet to sign a contract extension with the club opening the door for a potential change. Villa previously rejected an approach from the Serie A side in 2023. (Source: Flashscore)
Eintracht Frankfurt are said to be interested in signing Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt. The 27-year-old has yet to agree to a new contract with the Bees and could make a move in January if there isn’t a breakthrough in negotiations. (Source: TEAMtalk)
West Ham scouted Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as the club mulls over possible reinforcements. The fringe USMNT player has five goals and two assists so far in the Championship. (Source: Football Insider)
Dayot Upamecano has seemingly snubbed Liverpool as a potential destination. The Bayern Munich defender looks to prefer a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain if he leaves Germany. (Source: Christian Falk)
Juventus are rekindling their pursuit of Granit Xhaka. The Sunderland midfielder is arguably the Premier League signing of the season and general manager Damien Comolli views him as the perfect upgrade for Luciano Spalletti. (Source: Tuttosport)
La Liga
Real Madrid are preparing a €150 million ($172.8 million) offer for PSG maestro Vitinha. Though, the reigning Champions League winners aren’t interested in selling the Portuguese midfielder. (Source: Fichajes)
Los Blancos and Vinicius Junior have restarted contract talks following a tense summer period. The Brazilian wants to stay at Madrid despite recent controversy between he and manager Xabi Alonso. (Source: AS)
Fenerbahçe are the latest team interested in Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. The Turkish side are pushing to get a one-and-a-half year deal done, but Lewandowski wants an extra year on top. (Source: Fichajes)
Michael Olise has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Rodrygo at Real Madrid. Bayern have no intention of letting the Frenchman leave, but Los Blancos won’t rule out attacking additions if their No. 11 departs. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid could steal La Masia gem Ebrima Tunkara from right under their rivals’ noses. The 15-year-old’s contract with Barça is set to expire in June and his versatility in midfield and out wide has caught Los Blancos’ attention. (Source: Fichajes)