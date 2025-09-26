Transfer Rumors: Yamal Key to Barcelona Haaland Move; Arsenal, Chelsea Want Konate
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Juventus hope to sell striker Dušan Vlahović in January before he can leave on a free transfer. Chelsea and Manchester United are both considering moves. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
There could be another Juventus player heading to the Premier League as Liverpool and Man Utd are both chasing center back Bremer. The Bianconeri will only entertain offers over €70 million (£61.2 million, $81.8 million). (Source: Calciomercato.it)
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of the Man Utd hierarchy are still supportive of manager Ruben Amorim but will demand obvious progress from the former Sporting CP boss soon. (Source: TBR Football)
19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery remains a dream target for Manchester City, who were put off this summer by an asking price of over €100 million (£87.4 million, $116.9 million). (Source: Jeunes Footeux)
Bayern Munich are hopeful that Tottenham Hotspur will pursue a permanent move for midfielder João Palhinha next summer and have no desire to reintegrate the Portugal international, despite his excellent form so far this season. (Source: BILD)
Aston Villa have opened talks with Morgan Rogers over a lucrative new contract. Chelsea and Tottenham were among the sides to chase his signature last summer. (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle United’s owners stepped in to block the summer sale of striker William Osula to Eintracht Frankfurt when the Bundesliga side changes the terms of their offer from a £30 million ($40.1 million) permanent transfer to a loan with an option to buy. (Source: Daily Mail)
West Ham United have delayed hiring Nuno Espírito Santo as their next manager due to an ongoing legal dispute with his former employers Nottingham Forest, but he is the top candidate to replace the under-fire Graham Potter. (Source: Football Insider)
Liverpool believe a number of Premier League sides are interested in impending free agent Ibrahima Konaté. Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City have all spoken with intermediaries about a shock summer swoop. (Source: TBR Football)
La Liga
There is hope inside Barcelona that Man City striker Erling Haaland will favor a move to Camp Nou because of a desire to build a generational partnership with Lamine Yamal. Haaland remains the dream target to replace Robert Lewandowski. (Source: El Nacional)
PSG midfielder Vitinha wants to join Real Madrid but will only be allowed to make the move if the Spanish side offer up over €100 million (£87.4 million, $116.9 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Endrick and his representatives have firmly ruled out a temporary move away from Real Madrid, despite club officials suggesting it would be better for his development. (Source: COPE)
Barcelona will demand a fee of €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.1 million) to sell midfielder Marc Casadó, who is of interest to Premier League duo West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid will face competition from Man Utd, PSG and Inter Miami in the race to sign 16-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, who already has three senior caps for Mexico. (Source: TBR Football)