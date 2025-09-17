Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid ‘Fear’ Lengthy Injury Layoff
Real Madrid “fear” that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be sidelined for up to two months because of an injury suffered during Tuesday’s Champions League win against Marseille.
Left having to share game time this season with Los Blancos legend Dani Carvajal, Alexander-Arnold started for the first time since before the international break for the visit of the French team.
But the ex-Liverpool right back couldn’t take his opportunity to make a positive impression in the first European game of the season lasting just five minutes, clutching the back of his left thigh. Carvajal replaced him, although the 33-year-old wound up getting sent off in the second half.
According to The Athletic, Real Madrid are concerned that Alexander-Arnold could be missing for the next six or eight weeks. It puts significant doubt on whether he will be able to play at Anfield when the club face Liverpool in the Champions League on Nov. 4.
“We’re going to wait a bit with Trent, it might not be as bad as it could be, but we’re going to wait,” was Xabi Alonso’s reaction to the setback after the match.
It’s feasible that Alexander-Arnold may not return until after the November international break.
It should mean a run of starts for Carvajal in La Liga, but with him suspended for the next Champions League match it creates a short-term problem. There is no other natural right back in the first-team, with Lucas Vázquez released at the end of his contract during the summer.
Federico Valverde has filled in at right back in the past, although the obvious downside is that it removes the Uruguayan’s skillset from midfield.
With fixtures coming thick and fast already—Real Madrid are action four more times before the end of September alone, including the city derby against Atlético and an 8,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan—Alonso has already resorted to rotation strategy.
Vinícius Júnior was a surprise omission from the XI that started against Marseille, but the manager explained the decision was made solely to combat the busy schedule.