‘We Need’—Xabi Alonso Explains Vinicius Jr Snub in Champions League Opener
Xabi Alonso played down any significance of benching Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid’s first Champions League match of the season against Marseille on Tuesday, insisting he “needs” every player at the club.
Vini Jr. began the contest among the substitutes, eventually put on the field midway through the second half. Alonso had instead opted to start with Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono on the wings, with Arda Güler playing the No. 10 role behind central striker Kylian Mbappé.
The Brazilian made a positive impact when he was subbed on, with the match tied 1–1 at the time after an early Timothy Weah goal was cancelled out by Mbappé from the penalty spot. Vinicius went close to winning it, moments before Mbappé’s second penalty actually did.
Alonso explained that rotation alone was behind his slightly surprising team selection, and that there was no deliberate snub of the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up, or anyone else.
“We need Vini, Rodrygo, Franco, Brahim [Díaz],” Alonso stressed when quizzed by reporters. “If there are private conversations, they stay at Valdebebas [Madrid’s training ground] or in the dressing room.
“There will be moments for everyone [to play]. Nobody should feel offended if they don’t play a game, the calendar is very demanding.”
Endrick was ruled out of the Marseille game because of injury, while fellow attacker Gonzalo García joined Vinicius among the substitutes but didn’t make it off the bench. Jude Bellingham’s return is also coming. The long-term absentee was named in a matchday selection for the first time since summer surgery on a persistent shoulder injury. The Englishman did not play on this occasion, but surely will very soon.
Madrid are back in action on Saturday when Espanyol visit the Bernabéu in La Liga, before several quick turnarounds due to facing Levante, Atlético Madrid and Kairat Almaty all in what remains of September. The latter is an 8,000-mile round trip virtually to China’s western border and back.