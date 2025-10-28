Two Arsenal Players Ruled Out of Carabao Cup Tie With Brighton
William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli will miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Mikel Arteta announced Tuesday.
Saliba was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera at half-time in the 1–0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend, sparking fresh concern about the Frenchman owing to an ankle injury suffered earlier this season. Martinelli, meanwhile, required treatment after the same game, having replaced Bukayo Saka in the second half at Emirates Stadium.
Arteta has previously suggested players are out of contention, prior to including them in the team, but the Spaniard was adamant in his pre-match press conference that both will miss out against Brighton.
“(Saliba)’s out. We are assessing him but he won’t be involved in this match,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference. “It looks like (Martinelli)’s going to be out as well. We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury, but this game is going to be too early for him.”
Squad Depth Having Early Impact
Arsenal made a concerted effort over the summer to have multiple players available in key positions.
In the past, an injury to Saliba or centre back partner Gabriel Magalhães could have derailed the Gunners’ early momentum, but Arteta now has Mosquera and Piero Hincapié to call upon as replacements.
Mosquera has impressed in 10 appearances in all competitions so far. The 21-year-old has played across the back line and should fill in for Saliba against Brighton. Hincapié, signed initially on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, could also be in line for his first start in place of Gabriel who was a doubt heading into the win over Palace.
One defender who won’t be involved as well though is Ben White. Arteta confirmed he suffered a setback in his recovery and could also miss out.
Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze or Ethan Nwaneri could get the nod on the left—a position Martinelli may well have started in had he been fit.
Arteta: Saka, Rice and Calafiori All Available
Arteta also confirmed Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori will be available for selection.
Saka had been battling illness prior to facing Palace, but played 66 minutes before being taken off. Rice and Calafiori were dealing with knocks after the game though they were not serious enough to rule them out for a midweek cup tie.
The Gunners are still waiting on Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz to return from injury.